This Former Airline CEO Said The United Passenger Dragged Off A Flight Was Being "Immature"

CNBC

Gordon Bethune, the former CEO of Continental Airlines, appeared on CNBC's Squawk On The Street on Monday to talk about videos of law enforcement officers dragging a man off a plane after he refused to voluntarily leave the overbooked flight.

According to other passengers, the man was a doctor who said he couldn't miss the flight because he had to see patients the next day. Security guards then forcibly removed him from his seat and dragged his limp body down the aisle.

Bethune headed Continental Airlines for a decade starting in 1994. In 2010, Continental completed a $3 billion merger with United. Bethune is currently a CNBC contributor.