People Think FBI Director James Comey Had A Trump Lawn Sign

A resident of Westport, Connecticut, shared the photo on his Facebook page two days before the election.

"Share, if you think that Comey was trying to swing the election to Trump," wrote Chris Grimm, who said he lives nearby. "Absolutely undoctored photo. I took it myself."

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Grimm said he found the Trump sign outside of Comey's home to be a "striking image" that spoke to deeper concerns about the FBI director's actions during the election campaign, although he said he didn't necessarily think Comey had put it up himself.

"I hoped it would make people think," he said.