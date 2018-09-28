If You Get Less Than 5/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week: phallic buildings, weed jokes, and horse-eating alligators.
A seal slapped a man across the face with an octopus.
It's real!
This happened to a kayaker in New Zealand. He said he was watching the seal wrestle with the octopus for a while, and then it unexpectedly surfaced near him and slapped him across the face with the octopus in its jaws.
This phallic building in China held an NSFW fireworks show.
Nope!
The Guangxi New Media Center in China sure looks a lot like a wiener. But a suggestive video of fireworks shooting out of the tip of the building, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube, is fake, according to Gizmodo.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk got sued, in part, for tweeting a “420” marijuana joke to impress his girlfriend.
Yikes.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk for “a series of false and misleading statements” on Twitter about taking his car company private at $420 per share. Musk told the SEC he picked the number because he thought his girlfriend “would find it funny.”
Christine Blasey Ford was photographed with George Soros.
Nope.
In the days before Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate, a photo went viral on social media that purported to show her with George Soros, the liberal billionaire at the center of countless conspiracy theories. But the photo depicted a totally different person.
A woman in Russia is pouring bleach on men who “manspread” on the subway.
It's real!
Anna Dovgalyuk, a 20-year-old activist, has been pouring bleach onto the pants of men who take up too much space on public transit in St. Petersburg. According to Vice, the solution she uses is much stronger than household bleach and discolors clothing in minutes.
This is a photo of Donald Trump helping flood victims after Hurricane Florence.
Nope!
This is an obviously doctored photo, but it has still gone viral on social media. The original image is from Texas in 2015 (and it definitely doesn't feature Trump).
A Texas grandmother killed an alligator that ate her miniature horse.
WTF?
Yes, this is somehow a real story! An elderly woman in Texas shot a 12-foot alligator at her ranch, telling local reporters she believed it was the same alligator that ate her miniature horse a few years ago.
