If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, Fake News Will Never Fool You
This week we have stories about floods, marine animals, and weird agriculture.
A passenger jet did a barrel roll when landing during a typhoon in China.
Nope!
A video of a plane spinning in the air before landing has gone hugely viral, with at least 15 million views on social media. According to one widely shared tweet, the plane was struggling with high winds during Typhoon Manghut in mid-September. But the footage of the plane comes from a computer animation on YouTube, according to Snopes.
Authorities in New Hampshire tried to put a dead whale into a dumpster.
It's real!
After the body of a juvenile minke whale washed ashore in Rye, New Hampshire, police officers called for a dumpster in order to move it for examination. But just because it was a young whale doesn't mean it was a small one. The 16-foot whale proved too large for the dumpster, and it fell to the ground and spent the night out in the open in the parking lot instead, according to the Union Leader newspaper. Next time, call for a bigger dumpster!
Scientists gave MDMA to octopuses.
It's real!
Neuroscientists from Johns Hopkins University gave MDMA to octopuses to see their reactions. It turns out they become very social — just like humans.
Anderson Cooper exaggerated the severity of flooding following Hurricane Florence.
Nope!
Photos showing Cooper in waist-deep water while his crew stood on higher ground nearby were widely shared on Twitter following Hurricane Florence, including by Donald Trump Jr., who claimed CNN was trying to make the natural disaster seem worse than it was in order to hurt his father. But as Cooper explained in a segment on his show, the photo comes from a different hurricane 10 years earlier, and in that broadcast he repeatedly noted that the nearby road was on higher ground.
Dolphins were seen swimming in North Carolina floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.
Wow!
While photos of sharks swimming in flooded urban centers are common fakes, this video of dolphins is real. The cetaceans were seen swimming near Wilmington, North Carolina.
Spiders created a blanket of cobwebs covering the waterfront in a Greek town.
Wow!
It's true. In the Greek town of Aitoliko, cobwebs covered an area at least 300 yards long, according to Sky News. But if you're afraid of spiders, fear not. A molecular biologist told a Greek news outlet: "The spiders will have their party and will soon die."
Farmers have made a hybrid lemon-pomegranate.
Nope!
The lemon-pomegranate is not real. The hybrid fruit is part of a joke video on YouTube, according to Snopes.
CORRECTION
No cause of death has been determined for the whale whose body washed ashore in Rye, New Hampshire. An earlier version of this post said that it had beached itself.
