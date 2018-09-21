If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, Fake News Will Never Fool You

Correct! Wrong! It's real!

After the body of a juvenile minke whale washed ashore in Rye, New Hampshire, police officers called for a dumpster in order to move it for examination. But just because it was a young whale doesn't mean it was a small one. The 16-foot whale proved too large for the dumpster, and it fell to the ground and spent the night out in the open in the parking lot instead, according to the Union Leader newspaper. Next time, call for a bigger dumpster!