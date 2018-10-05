If You Get Less Than 4/8 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
Can you tell what was real news and what was fake news this week?
-
An American Airlines flight was forced to land because an unruly passenger wouldn't stop doing pull-ups.
Yup.
A flight from Phoenix to Boston was diverted to Kansas City after a passenger kept doing pull-ups on the overhead luggage compartments and refused to listen to the flight crew, according to witnesses who spoke to WBZ-TV.
-
This photo shows Tupac and Donald Trump hanging out together in the 1990s.
Nope.
The image was shared by a verified Twitter user, but it's a fake. According to Snopes, Trump's face has been superimposed onto an unidentified person's body in an image from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
An FBI agent was shot in the leg after entering a home with various booby traps left behind by the former owner.
It's real.
An FBI agent was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by a booby-trapped wheelchair. The trap, and several others, were left behind by a former home owner serving jail time in Arizona. Other traps at the home, according to the Oregonian, included spike strips at the bottom of the driveway, a van equipped with spring-loaded animal snares, and a sideways hot tub set to roll downhill if disturbed.
-
Barack Obama was photographed holding a "Michelle Obama 2020" shirt, fueling speculation the former first lady might run for president.
Nope!
The image went viral on Facebook, according to Snopes, but it's actually a doctored photo that Barack Obama has previously shared showing a totally different shirt.
-
Scientists created a “social network” allowing three people to send information directly to one another's brains.
Wow!
Researchers at the University of Washington created a simple "social network" called BrainNet. As the MIT Technology Review explains, the setup uses electroencephalograms (EEGs) and transcranial magnetic stimulation to let two people send information to a third person in order to solve a Tetris-like game together.
-
Protesters vandalized Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's house.
Nope!
A website made to look like that of ABC News ran an article that claimed Kavanaugh's home had been vandalized by 200 left-wing protesters. The article was shared thousands of times on social media, but as Lead Stories reports, it was an obvious piece of satire. One clue might have been the claim that Kavanaugh lives in a town called "Mayo Lake."
-
President Trump appeared to have toilet paper stuck to his shoe while getting onto Air Force One.
Yikes.
It's true. Trump had toilet paper, a napkin, or another kind of tissue paper stuck to the underside of his shoe while walking up the stairs onto the presidential plane. You can see a video of it here.
-
A gender reveal party led to a massive wildfire.
Yikes.
Dennis Dickey, a 37-year-old US Border Patrol agent, pleaded guilty to accidentally starting a massive wildfire in Arizona last year. The fire started when pyrotechnics used at a gender reveal party set the dry bush aflame, eventually burning 47,000 acres of land and requiring hundreds of firefighters to extinguish.
-
