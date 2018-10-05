If You Get Less Than 4/8 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

Correct! Wrong! It's real.

An FBI agent was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by a booby-trapped wheelchair. The trap, and several others, were left behind by a former home owner serving jail time in Arizona. Other traps at the home, according to the Oregonian, included spike strips at the bottom of the driveway, a van equipped with spring-loaded animal snares, and a sideways hot tub set to roll downhill if disturbed.

