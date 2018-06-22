Did You Fall For Online Bullshit? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Correct! Wrong! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Yup!

Trump said in a speech that Canadians shop for shoes in the US and smuggle them back across the border in order to skirt high tariffs in Canada. “The tariffs to get common items back into Canada are so high that they have to smuggle them in," Trump said. “They buy shoes and they wear them. They scuff them up to make them sound old or look old.” While Canadians do occasionally hide certain cross-border purchases from customs, this has nothing to do with tariffs, according to the Toronto Star.

Via CHRIS Kleponis/Getty