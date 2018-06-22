BuzzFeed News

Did You Fall For Online Bullshit? Take This Quiz To Find Out

news / quiz

Did You Fall For Online Bullshit? Take This Quiz To Find Out

On this week's quiz: snakes, shoe smugglers, and more!

By Ishmael N. Daro

Headshot of Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 22, 2018, at 3:02 p.m. ET

  1. A woman in Indonesia was swallowed whole by a giant snake.

    Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true!

    A 54-year-old woman disappeared from her vegetable garden in a village on the island of Muna. Then her family found a 23-foot python nearby with a bloated belly. Villagers killed the snake and cut it open to reveal the missing woman inside. She was swallowed whole and still in her clothing.

    It's true!
    Via Getty stock image

  2. Crime in Germany has increased by more than 10% since the country opened its doors to refugees.

    Sean Gallup / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    False!

    President Donald Trump claimed in a series of tweets this week that Germany was wracked by crimes committed by refugees. But it seems he's cherry-picking some crime stats while ignoring others. Recent figures from Germany's interior ministry show crime actually dropped by almost 10% in 2017, and the country is experiencing its lowest levels of crime since 1992, Vox reported.

    False!

  3. The World Health Organization has officially recognized Fortnite addiction as a mental health condition.

    Epic Games
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Nope!

    The WHO added "gaming disorder" to its official list of diagnosable mental health conditions, but it did not say anything specific about Fortnite. The wildly popular video game has led to many news stories about its addictive qualities, but a psychiatrist who studies this issue told BuzzFeed News there's nothing uniquely dangerous about Fortnite, and that gaming addiction likely affects a very small percentage of the population.

    Nope!
    Via Silicon Republic

  4. A billboard in Texas urged liberals to leave the state.

    Kyle McCallie / Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true!

    A billboard on the side of an interstate highway told liberals to "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our great state of Texas." According to USA Today, the billboard company said it would take the message down after a photo of the billboard went viral.

  5. President Trump said Canadians smuggle shoes across the border into Canada.

    Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Yup!

    Trump said in a speech that Canadians shop for shoes in the US and smuggle them back across the border in order to skirt high tariffs in Canada. “The tariffs to get common items back into Canada are so high that they have to smuggle them in," Trump said. “They buy shoes and they wear them. They scuff them up to make them sound old or look old.” While Canadians do occasionally hide certain cross-border purchases from customs, this has nothing to do with tariffs, according to the Toronto Star.

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Yup!
    Via CHRIS Kleponis/Getty

  6. A Florida couple was arrested for “selling tickets to heaven” to gullible people.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Nope, that didn't happen.

    The satirical website Stuppid.com made this up back in 2015, and the story resurfaced this week when an image went viral on Twitter that appeared to show a newspaper write-up of the couple’s arrest. Where this image comes from is unclear, but the story itself is very fake.

    Nope, that didn't happen.
    Via Twitter

  7. A fast-food chain offered women free hamburgers for getting impregnated by football players competing at the World Cup in Russia.

    Francisco Leong / AFP / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true!

    Burger King Russia said on social media that anyone who got pregnant by a visiting football player could win money and free Whoppers for life. They took the ad down and apologized after receiving backlash to the offer.

    It's true!
    Via VK
