Can You Tell The Difference Between This Week's Real News And Fake News?
This week's quiz features robots, people getting lost at sea, and vulgar tweets.
Did a woman trick dozens of men into going on the same Tinder date with her?
Yes, this happened.
Natasha Aponte asked a bunch of men on Tinder to show up to the same place at the same time, where they were then asked to compete for a real date. She later said it was a social experiment.
Is this creepy humanoid robot real or fake?
It's fake!
There is no such robot, at least not in physical form. The image is computer generated, according to Snopes. The character was originally created for a film series, but it looks very convincing in an everyday setting like a driveway.
Did a woman survive 10 hours at sea after falling off a cruise ship?
Yep, it's real!
A British woman said she fell off a cruise ship en route to Venice. She spent 10 hours at sea before being rescued by the Croatian coast guard.
Did someone lose an internship with NASA after tweeting "suck my dick and balls I'm working at NASA"?
It's real!
Unfortunately for the young woman, the tweet got enough attention that she lost her internship. But the man whom she tweeted the vulgar insult to, legendary NASA engineer Homer Hickam, is trying to get her reinstated.
Did Donald Trump disparage Africans as "animals"?
Nope, it's fake.
A Facebook post purportedly from "CNN Kenya" claimed Trump had disparaged Africans for a whole host of problems. But as Lead Stories reports, it's from a fake CNN account. Trump said no such thing.
Are people raising money on GoFundMe for Cristhian Rivera, the man charged with the murder of a woman in Iowa?
Nope!
It's a fake screenshot, which some conservative personalities on social media shared as proof of anti-conservative bias from tech companies. But GoFundMe told BuzzFeed News there is no such campaign on the website.
