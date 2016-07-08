Here's The Story Behind This Heartbreaking Photo Of A Dallas Cop In Tears
“I would trade everything for this not to have happened.”
After five police officers were killed in Dallas on Thursday, this devastating photo of an officer in tears at the hospital has emerged as one of the most iconic images from the deadly shootings.
The photo, which was taken by Dallas Morning News photo intern Ting Shen, was on the cover of Friday's newspaper as the city was still coming to terms with the tragedy.
“I happened upon the photo and I’m glad I was able to capture the horrifying situation we have here,” Shen said. “It’s just too much sadness in one week.”
Many people have praised Shen's camerawork, but he said he takes little joy from the attention: “I would trade everything for this not to have happened.”
“We don’t get into the news to see people die, to see people crying, suffering," he said. "No. We do it because the story has to be told.”
