Here's The Story Behind This Heartbreaking Photo Of A Dallas Cop In Tears

Shen told BuzzFeed News he was at Baylor University Hospital as information was still trickling in about the scale of the attack. The mood was tense, and "everybody was shocked and numb," he said.

Standing about 40 feet away on the sidewalk, Shen came upon the emotional scene just inside the emergency room entrance.

“I heard sobbing. I turned around to see what was going on, and that’s when I saw it," he said.