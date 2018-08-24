No, People Are Not Fundraising For Mollie Tibbetts Murder Suspect Cristhian Rivera

A fake image is being shared on social media that purports to show a GoFundMe campaign to raise bail money for Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of killing a woman in Iowa.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen alive in late July. Her body was found Aug. 21.

The case drew national attention after it became a top story on Fox News and other conservative news outlets, and was mentioned by President Donald Trump at a rally. It has also gotten enmeshed in a larger debate about immigration. According to officials, Rivera is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, although his lawyer disputes that, saying he is in the country legally.



The fake GoFundMe image has been widely shared on Twitter and Facebook, alongside claims that "liberals" are fundraising for Rivera's bail, which has been set at $5 million.