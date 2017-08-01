Sindre Beyer

The group "Fedrelandet viktigst," which roughly translates to "Fatherland first," has about 13,000 members and bills itself as a forum for patriotic Norwegians.

After someone shared the photo of the empty bus and asked for reactions, the group quickly filled up with vitriolic comments about immigrants and Muslims.

“It looks really scary [and] should be banned," one group member said of the bus seats. "You can never know who is underneath. Could be terrorists with weapons."

"Islam is and will be a curse," wrote another user, adding that Muslims were making Norwegian society worse.

"Tragic," said one person simply.