A Lot Of People Thought These Empty Bus Seats Were Women In Burqas And They Freaked Out
"Many of the comments can be classified as racist."
Members of a prominent anti-immigrant Facebook group in Norway were outraged after mistaking these empty bus seats for women in burqas.
Although Fedrelandet viktigst is a closed group, the post went viral after someone took screenshots of the discussion.
Someone even used the same bus photo to troll a different anti-immigrant group in Sweden, with similar results.
Beyer told BuzzFeed News he learned about the Norwegian group a few months ago and joined out of curiosity, and he has been disturbed by what he's seen. "This is a closed group, and I believe there is a reason for that," he said.
H/T The Local
