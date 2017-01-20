People Can't Get Over How Much Trump Sounded Like Bane In His Inaugural Address

In a speech railing against the establishment for enriching itself while ignoring the struggles of average Americans, Trump promised that his inauguration meant "transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people."

The Bane speech, also, promised a transfer of power.

"We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people. Gotham is yours!" the Batman villain says in the movie.