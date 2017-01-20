BuzzFeed News

People Can't Get Over How Much Trump Sounded Like Bane In His Inaugural Address

"Transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people."

By Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 2:19 p.m. ET

A line in Donald Trump's inaugural address stuck out to a lot of people for sounding like something Bane says in The Dark Knight Rises.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

In a speech railing against the establishment for enriching itself while ignoring the struggles of average Americans, Trump promised that his inauguration meant "transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people."

The Bane speech, also, promised a transfer of power.

"We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people. Gotham is yours!" the Batman villain says in the movie.

The similarity was hard to miss.

this speech worked much better in front of blackgate prison https://t.co/DyxoHG3FNf
matt @mattbuchanan

this speech worked much better in front of blackgate prison https://t.co/DyxoHG3FNf

Yep, we all heard it.

Did Donald Trump just quote Bane? #Inauguration
Jack Howard @JackHoward

Did Donald Trump just quote Bane? #Inauguration

But was it an homage or a ripoff?

@bubbaprog Great, now our president is plagiarizing from Batman movies.
BrianKhoury @BrianKhoury3

@bubbaprog Great, now our president is plagiarizing from Batman movies.

Of course, people started quoting the movie.

'You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it." https://t.co/0WM8z7iYe4
Sam Hollis @sillohmas

'You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it." https://t.co/0WM8z7iYe4

You merely adopted the fake spray tan. I was born in it, molded by it. Nobody saw my natural skin colour until I was already President
★ Amy Star ★ @AmyZenunim

You merely adopted the fake spray tan. I was born in it, molded by it. Nobody saw my natural skin colour until I was already President

It's going to be an interesting four years.

The Dark Knight Rises #inauguration 😂
👻: trapafasa @trapafasa

The Dark Knight Rises #inauguration 😂

Trump's speech, clocking in at about 15 minutes in length, was among the shortest inaugural addresses ever delivered by a president.

Politico reported in late December that policy adviser Stephen Miller — who also crafted Trump&#x27;s RNC speech — would help write the inaugural address. According to CNN, however, Trump insiders say the incoming president wrote the speech himself.
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Politico reported in late December that policy adviser Stephen Miller — who also crafted Trump's RNC speech — would help write the inaugural address. According to CNN, however, Trump insiders say the incoming president wrote the speech himself.

