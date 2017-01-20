People Can't Get Over How Much Trump Sounded Like Bane In His Inaugural Address
"Transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people."
A line in Donald Trump's inaugural address stuck out to a lot of people for sounding like something Bane says in The Dark Knight Rises.
The similarity was hard to miss.
Yep, we all heard it.
But was it an homage or a ripoff?
Of course, people started quoting the movie.
It's going to be an interesting four years.
Trump's speech, clocking in at about 15 minutes in length, was among the shortest inaugural addresses ever delivered by a president.
Ishmael N. Daro is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto. PGP fingerprint: 5A1D 9099 3497 DA4B
