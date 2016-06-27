BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Texas City Reversed Its Very Unpopular Decision To Fire A Cat From The Local Library

news

A Texas City Reversed Its Very Unpopular Decision To Fire A Cat From The Local Library

Browser is saved.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Headshot of Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on June 27, 2016, at 3:11 p.m. ET

UPDATE

The city council in White Settlement, Texas, has voted unanimously to reinstate Browser to his job at the library after an international outcry over his firing.

Read the original story below.

This is Browser. For the last six years, he's been hanging out at the public library in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, where he's been sharing his love of books with visitors.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @wslibrary

Browser has been the library's mascot since the staff adopted him when he was just a kitten.

According to the library website, he loves napping in chairs or lounging on keyboards while visitors try to use the computers.

Browser is so popular that the library even puts out a calendar each year featuring photos of the book-loving kitty.

Here's Browser celebrating Mardi Gras.

White Settlement Public Library / Via wslibrary.org
ADVERTISEMENT

But now, his place in the library is in jeopardy. The White Settlement City Council declared earlier this month that "City Hall and city businesses are no place for animals." That means Browser can't stay at the library anymore, and he has 30 days to find a new home.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @wslibrary

The vote was 2–1 in favor of banning animals from city facilities.

According to the Grizzly Detail weekly newspaper, the vote came after most residents spoke out in favor of letting Browser keep his job at the library.

A petition calling for clemency that had garnered more than 600 signatures also failed to move the politicians to reconsider.

Elzie Clements, one of the lawmakers who voted against Browser, admitted that it would hurt his re-election in November.

“I probably just doomed my fate,” he said.

Residents have been sharing angry messages on Facebook demanding Browser be allowed to stay. Many also want to see the council members punished.

White Settlement Public Library
White Settlement / Facebook

"These piece of shit local officials should be arrested on charges of animal cruelty," read one message posted to a White Settlement community page.

Even the mayor of White Settlement is up in arms over Browser's eviction. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the vote was petty revenge from a city employee who couldn't take his dog to work.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @wslibrary

“That cat doesn’t have anything to do with whether somebody can have their puppy at City Hall," Ron White said. "That cat doesn’t hurt anybody. … The council just went out and did this on their own because they don’t like cats.”

BuzzFeed News reached out to the White Settlement Public Library, but a staff member there declined to comment for fear of losing their job.

The mayor of White Settlement did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Hang in there, Browser.

White Settlement Public Library
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT