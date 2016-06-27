A Texas City Reversed Its Very Unpopular Decision To Fire A Cat From The Local Library

The vote was 2–1 in favor of banning animals from city facilities.

According to the Grizzly Detail weekly newspaper, the vote came after most residents spoke out in favor of letting Browser keep his job at the library.

A petition calling for clemency that had garnered more than 600 signatures also failed to move the politicians to reconsider.

Elzie Clements, one of the lawmakers who voted against Browser, admitted that it would hurt his re-election in November.

“I probably just doomed my fate,” he said.