People Are Absolutely Roasting This Microsoft Recruiter's Email To "Bae Interns"

Hella noms, lots of dranks.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on July 7, 2016, at 11:14 a.m. ET

People are losing it after a Microsoft recruiter sent "bae interns" this email to promote a party. There would be "hella noms" and "lots of dranks," the email said. "HELL YES TO GETTING LIT ON A MONDAY NIGHT."

My roommate received this email from a Microsoft recruiter today.
Patrick Burtchaell @pburtchaell

It didn't take long for people to rip it apart.

Hella on fleek Microsoft! Totes gucci to be all swag! Recruiter team be lit like YOLO and turnt AF! https://t.co/0c6BBxy0Or
Paul Alex Gray @paulalexgray

Yo, who has the hella noms and dank beats. Baesoft thats who. https://t.co/VTZ8SJrAj1
Josh Thomas @jthoms1

They said Microsoft really has its finger on the pulse.

What undergrads are looking for in a recruitment event: 1. Hella noms 2. Lots of dranks 3. The best beats 4. Branded beer pong tables
Recruitment Facts @RecFacts

It was hard for people to even pick a favorite part of the email.

I'm not even sure which was the best part of that. Bae intern? Hella noms? "dranks?" Such a multilayered masterpiece.
Problematic Doc @forbiddencomma

They tried to picture a Microsoft recruiter trying to get lit.

@Jeremy_Danner @pburtchaell "I know, I'll write 'Bae Intern', those Millennials will love this!!"
Pat (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ @PatsHoppedUp

And said Microsoft is definitely the weird guy at the party.

.@Microsoft is like the 30-something at a college party who is trying a little too hard to relate... https://t.co/jLFO3JS85w
Naqaash Pirani @qaash

On the other hand, some said there would be some perks to going.

@pburtchaell @Tehrasha One does not simply ignore Hella Noms
PeachyAenne @PeachyAenne

Really, what's the worst thing that could happen?

@pburtchaell You wake the next morning with no memory of how you got home, and all your computers now have WIndows 10 on them.
Tehrasha Darkon @Tehrasha

Microsoft owned up to the email after getting roasted online. A company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "the email was poorly worded and not in keeping with our values as a company."

"We are looking into how this occurred and will take appropriate steps to address it," the spokesperson said.

