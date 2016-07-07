People Are Absolutely Roasting This Microsoft Recruiter's Email To "Bae Interns"
Hella noms, lots of dranks.
People are losing it after a Microsoft recruiter sent "bae interns" this email to promote a party. There would be "hella noms" and "lots of dranks," the email said. "HELL YES TO GETTING LIT ON A MONDAY NIGHT."
It didn't take long for people to rip it apart.
They said Microsoft really has its finger on the pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was hard for people to even pick a favorite part of the email.
They tried to picture a Microsoft recruiter trying to get lit.
And said Microsoft is definitely the weird guy at the party.
On the other hand, some said there would be some perks to going.
Really, what's the worst thing that could happen?
Microsoft owned up to the email after getting roasted online. A company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "the email was poorly worded and not in keeping with our values as a company."
"We are looking into how this occurred and will take appropriate steps to address it," the spokesperson said.
-
Ishmael N. Daro is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto. PGP fingerprint: 5A1D 9099 3497 DA4B
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.