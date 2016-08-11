A Florida Man Was Banned From Ordering Pizza After Making Too Many Prank Calls
Florida man, where you gonna run to?
A man in Florida has been banned from ordering pizza after a weeks-long campaign of prank calls and fake orders to a number of pizza joints in his area, police say.
Over three weeks of watching Riddle, police say that Riddle placed numerous calls for pizza and then refused to pay, ordered pizza to fake addresses, or simply called the pizzerias to tell them their food sucked.
