A Florida Man Was Banned From Ordering Pizza After Making Too Many Prank Calls

Chameleonseye / Getty Images

He allegedly used five different phone numbers to carry out his campaign of pizza terror and cost the restaurants at least $667.

While Riddle was doing all this, the 49-year-old also apparently made a number of harassing calls to the police department, city hall, and the Department of Health to complain about these same restaurants.

According to TC Palm, Riddle has previously been convicted of making harassing phone calls, so this might just be his ~thing~.