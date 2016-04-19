Here's What Brazilian Protesters Said When Asked About The President's Impeachment

BuzzFeed Brazil went to Brasilia to find out what people think about the impeachment of their president, the 2018 elections, and public participation.

BuzzFeed Brazil spoke to people gathered at the demonstrations in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on Sunday, where the lower house voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Writers Iran Giuste and Gaspar José asked each demonstrator three questions: "Are you in favor of the impeachment?", "Who would you vote for in 2018?" and "Why are you out here on the street today?" Here are some of their responses.