Here's What Brazilian Protesters Said When Asked About The President's Impeachment

world

BuzzFeed Brazil went to Brasilia to find out what people think about the impeachment of their president, the 2018 elections, and public participation.

By Iran Giusti and Manuela Barem and Gaspar José

Posted on April 19, 2016, at 10:32 a.m. ET

BuzzFeed Brazil spoke to people gathered at the demonstrations in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on Sunday, where the lower house voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Writers Iran Giuste and Gaspar José asked each demonstrator three questions: "Are you in favor of the impeachment?", "Who would you vote for in 2018?" and "Why are you out here on the street today?" Here are some of their responses.

Are you for or against Dilma's impeachment?

"In favor!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"I'm against this coup!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"I'm against the fascist coup"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"[In] favor!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Stay, Dilma! Down with the coup!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Yes, I'm in favor of the impeachment"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

Who would you vote for President in 2018?

"Lula 2018"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

Lula da Silva is the former president of Brazil, who held office from 2002 to 2010, and although he is well-liked, recent corruption allegations have hurt his popularity.

"Joaquim Barbosa"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

Joaquim Barbosa served as a Supreme Court judge for 11 years, during which he oversaw one of the biggest corruption trials in the country.

"Bolsonaro is a #myth"

Via Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

Jair Bolsanaro is a right-wing politician who served in the Brazilian military during the dictatorship.

"None of the candidates!!!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Someone who cares about Brazil."

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"2018 is still uncertain, but definitely not Bolsonaro, right? #2018esquerdanopoder"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Lula, he's like Zé do Caroço"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

Why are you on the street today?

"I'm not with the PT party, I came for democracy and against losing our rights!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Victory comes from the ballot box and the voice of the people should be respected!! #opovoésoberano"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"To show my outrage!!!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Political reform now!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"I work for a living, I'm fighting against the people exploiting my class!"

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"In defense of democracy and the vote made by 54 million Brazilians."

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

"Today I'm in the street because between the right and the left I'm black and a macumba player. I know what social invisibility and racism means... So the next generations should be about respect, PPP, and humanization."

Gaspar José/ BuzzFeed Brasil

