Impeachment Today Podcast: The Senate Isn't Working, Neither Are We

It's Saturday, February 1st, 2020. 127 days since the House of Representatives opened its impeachment inquiry. Every morning, the Impeachment Today podcast helps you separate what’s real and groundbreaking from what’s just, well, bullshit.

Good morning, I'm Hayes Brown, reporter and editor at Buzzfeed News, and we're having some technical difficulties over here. Yeah, the Senate recessed for the weekend yesterday and good timing. Well, I mean, not really good timing, but we're having some trouble with the Nixometer. It's just had an as intense and difficult a week as all of us have, and this thing has been around for 50 years, so...okay, one second.

We need to recalibrate the damn thing.

We'll be back with you for a full update on everything that happened on Friday and over the weekend on Monday. Until then, hang tight and well, I guess, we'll see how this all ends soon. Talk to you guys then.