We Finally Know Who Died In Season 2 Of "The White Lotus" And The Memes Are Killing Me

Now, six episodes later we finally know who dies and how it all goes down. The body in the ocean turns out to be none other than Tanya, played by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge.

In the penultimate episode of the season, we find out that her husband and her friend Quentin may have known each other after Tanya finds an old photograph of a younger Quentin and a man resembling a younger Greg in Quentin's bedroom.

Tanya asks Quentin about the photo in the finale, and he describes the man with a striking resemblance to her husband as an old friend named Steve whom he'd lost contact with. Later on, while Tanya is on a yacht with Quentin and his friends, she gets a call from Portia, her assistant. Portia tells her that Quentin is broke, and Tanya realizes that she is in danger as their conversation works out the theory that her husband is involved in a plan to kill her.

In other news, Cameron and Ethan have a fistfight after Harper finally admits that she did cheat on Ethan. Once the fight is broken up, Ethan ends up talking to Daphne about it, and after seeming upset for a split second, she goes back to her positive self and invites him to take a walk. The scene ends ambiguously, allowing for the suggestion that they may have hooked up to get back at their respective spouses.

The episode has led to endless hilarious memes, mostly about Tanya and the moments leading up to her death.

As you may remember, the iconic "Peppa Pig" response from hotel manager Valentina birthed so many memes — including this one of Peppa Pig, representing Tanya, holding a gun.