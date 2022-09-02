Here Are 350 Reasons Not To Get Pregnant

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here (and you should, ’cause we just revamped it).



For the last three months, many Americans have had to grapple with the idea of an unwanted pregnancy after losing their federally protected right to an abortion.

There are dozens of reasons why someone may not want to be pregnant — and one TikToker has been compiling an epic list of reasons why pregnancy, labor, and simply having a child are not as easy as they may seem.

So far, the list is at 350 reasons against pregnancy.