TikTok Shop Customers Are Claiming That They’re Receiving Fake Products

“I have used the product once and I could tell from the first use that it was fake, because it faded so fast and the color was off,” Hamid told BuzzFeed News.

TikTok launched its marketplace in September 2021, and since then vendors have sold items often at highly reduced prices, including a sunset lamp that has gone viral as well as the famous “TikTok water bottle” that both sold for 99p.

Hamid was not alone in her experience — people on the platform have said that products they purchased in-app were fake. Several videos have been posted on TikTok with users questioning the authenticity of the products sold.

One TikToker compared a sunscreen they previously owned to the one they purchased on TikTok and immediately noticed differences in the packaging, saying in the video, “The image on the box has been printed, there is also no braille on the side of the box.”

They also noticed a huge difference in the color of the sunscreen itself. The customer told BuzzFeed News she has been refunded. The customer who posted the video provided BuzzFeed News with a screenshot that appears to show the TikTok shop she purchased the sunscreen from is now closed. A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed that the shop was removed from TikTok Shop UK "due to policy violations regarding counterfeit products."

Several commenters on Hamid’s TikTok video shared their experiences of purchasing what they believed to be a fake product from TikTok.



“Same happened to me with mascara,” one person said. Another warned, “if the price is too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true.”

“It’s shocking to me to see how many people have actually gone through the same problem,” Hamid told BuzzFeed News.

When asked by BuzzFeed News if she had left a review for the product, Hamid said the seller no longer appears to sell the lip glosses.