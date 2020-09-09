There's A TikTok Trend Where People Show How To Protect Someone's Drink From Getting Spiked

"I wanted to remind people that it’s not just a funny trend, that it’s an actual serious issue with dangerous consequences."



People on TikTok have been making videos where they show how to prevent a drink from getting spiked at a bar, using the "no way" part of Kendrick Lamar's song "Money Trees." The trend was created by @enoughliv. One video that went very viral is this one by Mel Hall, a stage manager and production manager for the theater and live events.

@rainyfreshphoto

The video shows Hall, who lives in Toronto, discreetly dropping popcorn kernels into a glass. By the end of the video, there are five popcorn kernels in the bottom of the glass.



Hall told BuzzFeed News she made it in response to a comment on one of her other videos where she had been talking about ways to protect your drink: "how can I not notice it… if ur holding the drink??? I know to never leave the drink unattended, but this makes no sense."



Hall thought the best way to respond to the comment would be a video to explain it. "A visual would be clearer and have a greater impact," she said. "So, I searched my kitchen for something pill-sized and got to work."



Hall said the video was spontaneous and she never expected it to go viral, but she is happy to see people of all ages and genders making videos and recognizing how serious and prevalent this is. Hall said she recommends using the disposable cardboard coasters you find at the bar to cover up your drink.

Courtesy Stephanie Tavares

Stephanie Tavares, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Montreal, Canada, also responded to the trend by posting a TikTok of her experience getting her drink spiked at a bar. In the video, she says that she and a friend were both given a drink by a stranger but only Tavares drank hers. She ended up passing out.



"I wanted to remind people that it’s not just a funny trend," Tavares said, "that it’s an actual serious issue with dangerous consequences."



She said most of the responses to her video have been supportive, but she was surprised by the number of negative comments that were victim-blaming.

She said what puzzled her was that if a woman refuses a drink or is scared of men, they would receive backlash for generalizing men.

"But because I accepted a drink — that happened to be spiked — a bunch of people are telling me it’s my fault, that I should have known better, and to never accept a drink from a man," Tavares said. She said it feels as though some people aren't holding abusers accountable and want to tear victims down.



Tavares thinks the trend is super positive. She said she loves that it brings awareness to the fact that people should guard ane another's drinks no matter what.





Hall agreed, saying that speaking out about these issues on social media helps people learn how to protect and support themselves. "This conversation is crucial because allies are so important," said Hall. "The reality is, if someone does manage to spike your drink, your awareness has been taken away from you."

