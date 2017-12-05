This Woman Says Her Brother Was Fired From McDonald's Because He's Autistic

my brother was fired from mcdonald's slowly based off discrimination. he has mild autism and was super excited abou… https://t.co/eByjfrwTiv

According to the tweet, her brother Alex was fired from his job due to having "shaky" hands when anxious. Alex is autistic. The tweet went viral, and has since been retweeted over 75,000 times.

Alex, 19, told BuzzFeed News the McDonald's branch in question had been aware of his autism prior to employing him.

“I went in on Monday morning for an interview," he said. "I gave them my résumé that said I was autistic. I didn’t work anywhere before so this would be my first job. She told me to come back Tuesday to start training. On the fourth day, they sent me home early and said, 'Don’t worry you’re not fired.'

"I invited my social worker to meet my supervisor and she came to see her. But my supervisor wasn't available. My social worker told me she was never able to speak to my supervisor again because my supervisor was never available. And whenever she would call to speak to my supervisor she was hung up on."