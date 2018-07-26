BuzzFeed News

This Tumblr Post About Smut Made This Pregnant Woman's Water Break And People Are Shook

"You heard of ground-breaking, now get ready for water-breaking."

Posted on July 26, 2018

Meet Melissa Quiles, a 26-year-old journalism major from El Paso, Texas, and her now 1-year-old daughter, Marceline.

Quiles told BuzzFeed News that she was uncomfortable and had five days left to go before her due date, so she had tried several different things to get the birth started naturally. And it finally did after she saw this Tumblr post.

View this post on

Quiles said: "I had tried everything to get my water to break naturally, including eating a ton of spicy foods and working out. I was literally on the elliptical for an hour and nothing happened.

"So when I got home, I was craving spicy Asian meatballs, a recipe I found on Pinterest, so I made dinner for my husband and I. By then, a typical night in for us would be Netflix and video games.

"I was scrolling through Tumblr and I saw the post and I just remember laughing, but the gif of the video game glitch is what had me cracking up.

"I don't think my husband thought anything of it because I usually laugh at whatever I'm looking at on tumblr, but to his recollection, I abruptly stopped laughing and turned to him and said, 'I think my water just broke'."

She said: "We got the overnight bags, went to the hospital and the nurses checked me in and told me that my water did, in fact, break."

She said that after a day in labour and an hour and a half of pushing, little Marceline was born.

On July 2 Marceline turned one and Quiles decided to revisit the Tumblr post.

She said: "I went on tumblr again and reblogged the post with the comment 'this made my water break', not really thinking anyone would comment on it because it already had hundreds of comments and stuff.

She told people on Facebook that a meme made her laugh rather than a Tumblr post joking about smut.

"I said meme because it's easier to explain to my parents instead of me explaining why an accurate post about vague (and confusing) described sex scenes made laugh hard," she said.
She said: "I went on tumblr again and reblogged the post with the comment 'this made my water break', not really thinking anyone would comment on it because it already had hundreds of comments and stuff.

She told people on Facebook that a meme made her laugh rather than a Tumblr post joking about smut.

"I said meme because it's easier to explain to my parents instead of me explaining why an accurate post about vague (and confusing) described sex scenes made laugh hard," she said.

Quiles wrote, "In honor of my daughter's first birthday next week, I'm sharing the post that made me laugh so hard that it broke my water."

&quot;I decided to share what happened because I thought it was funny and according to my friends, it&#x27;s typical of me to be on tumblr and laugh a lot. &quot;I&#x27;m always on tumblr because I do love memes and fandoms, I guess it&#x27;s pretty fitting that a post helped me break my water.&quot;
"I decided to share what happened because I thought it was funny and according to my friends, it's typical of me to be on tumblr and laugh a lot.

"I'm always on tumblr because I do love memes and fandoms, I guess it's pretty fitting that a post helped me break my water."

People saw what she wrote and are shook.

And most find it hilarious.

