This Tumblr Post About Smut Made This Pregnant Woman's Water Break And People Are Shook

Quiles said: "I had tried everything to get my water to break naturally, including eating a ton of spicy foods and working out. I was literally on the elliptical for an hour and nothing happened.

"So when I got home, I was craving spicy Asian meatballs, a recipe I found on Pinterest, so I made dinner for my husband and I. By then, a typical night in for us would be Netflix and video games.

"I was scrolling through Tumblr and I saw the post and I just remember laughing, but the gif of the video game glitch is what had me cracking up.

"I don't think my husband thought anything of it because I usually laugh at whatever I'm looking at on tumblr, but to his recollection, I abruptly stopped laughing and turned to him and said, 'I think my water just broke'."