The Palestinian Activist That Went Viral For Slapping An Israeli Soldier Has Been Released From Prison
Ahed Tamimi was released alongside her mother, who also served eight months in Israeli prison.
17-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier, has been released from jail after serving eight months in prison.
Her mother Nariman Tamimi was also released today.
In December, Tamimi was filmed by her mother and streamed live on Facebook shouting at the soldiers and slapping one of them.
Days before her release a mural of Tamimi was painted by an Italian artist on the separation barrier of the West Bank.
After her release, Tamimi and her family visited tomb of the former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.
According to Reuters, Tamimi addressed people in front of her house and said "resistance is continuing".
