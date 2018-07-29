The Palestinian Activist That Went Viral For Slapping An Israeli Soldier Has Been Released From Prison

Both Tamimi and her mother were charged with assault.

The Times of Israel reported that in court Tamimi said that an hour before the incident, soldiers from the IDF had shot her cousin Muhammad Tamimi in the head at point-blank range with a rubber bullet.

She said: “Then I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did."

She was charged with 12 counts including assault, incitement, and interference with soldiers, and agreed to plead guilty to four of the charges, including assault.