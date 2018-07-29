BuzzFeed News

The Palestinian Activist That Went Viral For Slapping An Israeli Soldier Has Been Released From Prison

Ahed Tamimi was released alongside her mother, who also served eight months in Israeli prison.

By Ikran Dahir

Ikran Dahir

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 29, 2018, at 6:50 a.m. ET

17-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier, has been released from jail after serving eight months in prison.

Ilia Yefimovich / DPA/PA Images
Ilia Yefimovich / DPA/PA Images

Her mother Nariman Tamimi was also released today.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

In December, Tamimi was filmed by her mother and streamed live on Facebook shouting at the soldiers and slapping one of them.

Both Tamimi and her mother were charged with assault. The Times of Israel reported that in court Tamimi said that an hour before the incident, soldiers from the IDF had shot her cousin Muhammad Tamimi in the head at point-blank range with a rubber bullet. She said: “Then I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did."She was charged with 12 counts including assault, incitement, and interference with soldiers, and agreed to plead guilty to four of the charges, including assault.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Days before her release a mural of Tamimi was painted by an Italian artist on the separation barrier of the West Bank.

Musa Al Shaer / AFP / Getty Images

After her release, Tamimi and her family visited tomb of the former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

According to Reuters, Tamimi addressed people in front of her house and said "resistance is continuing".

“From this martyr’s house, I say: resistance is continuing until the occupation is removed,” she said.“All the female prisoners in jail are strong, and I thank everyone who stood by me while I was in prison.”
Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

