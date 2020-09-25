The BTS Universe Story Game Is Out And Fans Have Turned BTS Into Iconic Memes

On Thursday, a second BTS game was released — this time called BTS Universe Story. The game is only available on Android and the Apple app store. It's based on an ongoing storyline that has been told through music videos, books, performances, and songs since 2015. Fans have been decoding and analyzing the hundreds of theories that have come out of the "universe" since then. Now, there is a game that will allow fans to immerse themselves in it. It also comes with another function that allows players to create their own storylines using the BTS characters.

BTS Universe Story, Global Release! Now is the time for you to complete the story of the seven boys. ⠀ Interactive Story Game, #BTS_Universe_Story Download Now▶https://t.co/oGmIZaCCW7 ⠀ #BUS_Story_Game #Be_The_Story

The app's creators intended for fans to create their own versions of the universe's story, but instead some fans have been re-creating memes and iconic moments from TV and the internet. For example, the meteor/meatier meme got the game treatment and so did many others.

this is all i could think of

Within the game, you can not only dress members of BTS up, but you can also insert other characters to help with the plot of your story.

However, some fans have noticed there are no Black characters available for free — you must purchase a "theme pack" within the game. Many are complaining about it on social media.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Netmarble for comment on this feature.