Taylor Swift Has Just Dropped The Second Single From Her Album "Reputation"
Are you ready for it?
Last week Taylor Swift released "Look What You Made Me Do," the first song of her upcoming album Reputation.
And today Swift hinted at the release of a new song by posting these videos on Instagram.
Last night the song was teased in an advert during a college football game.
Then within minutes she released the song, "...Ready For it?".
-
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.