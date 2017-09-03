BuzzFeed News

Taylor Swift Has Just Dropped The Second Single From Her Album "Reputation"

Are you ready for it?

By Ikran Dahir

Ikran Dahir

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 3, 2017, at 10:52 a.m. ET

Posted on September 3, 2017, at 8:57 a.m. ET

Last week Taylor Swift released "Look What You Made Me Do," the first song of her upcoming album Reputation.

After the hype died down, Swift's fans started wondering when the second single would drop.

And today Swift hinted at the release of a new song by posting these videos on Instagram.

Last night the song was teased in an advert during a college football game.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App.

Then within minutes she released the song, "...Ready For it?".

A second glance into #reputation...ready for it? https://t.co/e495xJi3M8

The single is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music.

