Someone In The Met Gala's Press Section Yelled "Show Us Those Boobs" To Sydney Sweeney On The Red Carpet
"Sydney Sweeney deserved better that night, and all women deserve better when it comes to being harassed point-blank."
A video appears to show actor Sydney Sweeney being sexually harassed walking the red carpet of the Met Gala by someone in the accredited press section of the exclusive event.
Sweeney was attending Met Gala in New York for the first time, tweeting on Monday that she was stuck in traffic after fans asked where she was. When she arrived, the Euphoria star strutted the red carpet wearing a long white Tory Burch gown, with a removable skirt.
But as she walked up the red carpet, past dozens of gathered reporters and TV cameras, someone shouted at the 24-year-old twice about her breasts, according to video captured by the New York Times.
"Does anyone have boobs like you down there?" the person yells in the video. "Come on, show us those boobs." Sweeney appears to laugh it off and look away in the moment.
Sweeney's representatives didn't immediately answer questions from BuzzFeed News about the incident.
The video was posted as an Instagram story on the New York Times' @nytfashion account, which was spotted by 24-year-old Sabrina Bergsten from New York City.
"I immediately screen-recorded it," she told BuzzFeed News, "because I think it’s important that we don’t over-glorify events like the Met Gala if the standard for what photographers are being invited and the conduct of those photographers is so shockingly low."
Bergsten said she understands with loud screaming fans at the event it's possible that others working there did not hear what was said at the moment, although Sweeney seems to react in the video.
Bergsten said she was shocked when she heard the screams, replayed the video, and sent it to a friend as she couldn't believe what she was hearing.
"This was the MET Gala of all places, being covered by the New York Times, and Sydney Sweeney is being casually harassed in front of everyone," Bergsten said.
The video Bergsten posted on TikTok about the incident has gone viral, and people agree with her.
"Sydney Sweeney deserved better that night, and all women deserve better when it comes to being harassed point-blank," Bergsten said. "It’s definitely all part of a larger problem, and I’m hoping this incident doesn’t just get shrugged off."
Sweeney has spoken before about the difficulties of constant scrutiny of her body.
Last year, she cried live on Instagram addressing a tweet where someone said, "here I'm gonna force y'all to look at her with no boobs." Sweeney later revealed that that was just one of many reasons she broke down.
Part of Euphoria's cultural success has included tweets, memes, and comments objectifying the young actor's body online.
A spokesperson for the Met told BuzzFeed News that they have a "rigorous review process for applications."
"This was just brought to our attention — and we are neither clear if the allegation is accurate nor who the reporter may have been — yet surely we would not condone any of our guests being treated in this unprofessional manner.”
Vogue has been contacted for comment.