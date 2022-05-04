Someone In The Met Gala's Press Section Yelled "Show Us Those Boobs" To Sydney Sweeney On The Red Carpet

A video appears to show actor Sydney Sweeney being sexually harassed walking the red carpet of the Met Gala by someone in the accredited press section of the exclusive event.

Sweeney was attending Met Gala in New York for the first time, tweeting on Monday that she was stuck in traffic after fans asked where she was. When she arrived, the Euphoria star strutted the red carpet wearing a long white Tory Burch gown, with a removable skirt.

But as she walked up the red carpet, past dozens of gathered reporters and TV cameras, someone shouted at the 24-year-old twice about her breasts, according to video captured by the New York Times.

"Does anyone have boobs like you down there?" the person yells in the video. "Come on, show us those boobs." Sweeney appears to laugh it off and look away in the moment.