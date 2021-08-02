 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Simone Biles Will Compete In The Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Simone Biles Will Compete In The Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

It will be her first appearance since she dropped out of the team all-around competition last week citing her mental health.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 2, 2021, at 7:17 a.m. ET

Mike Egerton - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Simone Biles.

Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, her first since pulling out of multiple competitions for mental health reasons, USA Gymnastics announced Monday morning.

USA Gymnastics @USAGym

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @USAGym

Last Tuesday the superstar gymnast withdrew in the middle of the team final after she stumbled upon landing during the vault. In a press conference afterwards, Biles said that she did not feel right mentally in the buildup to the event.

"I was just, like, shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition before, and I tried to go out here and have fun," Biles said.

On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles had also backed out of the individual all-around competition "in order to focus on her mental health."

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," USA Gymnastics said in a statement at the time. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

On Friday, Biles did a Q&A on Instagram and posted a practice video to further explain what she has been going through. She explained that the mental block started happening randomly the morning after the preliminary competitions.

"For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit my mind and body are simply not in sync," she wrote.

The balance beam final will be Biles' only individual shot at an Olympic Medal.



A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT