Obsessive Fans Are The Ones Behind The Supposed Feud Between Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber

Hailey posted a video last April begging people to stop. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone,” Hailey said. “I beg of you, truly, that’s my only request. Leave me alone.” Sadly, the audio of Hailey pleading went on to become a trending sound used by 23,000 people .

Then, in September, Hailey clarified again that she had no beef with Selena. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. Shortly afterward, Selena called the harassment of people online — not specifying Hailey, but again fans assumed — “just vile and disgusting” and “not fair.”

Things got so chaotic the pair posed for a photo together last November, finally smiling proof that there was no feud.

But that didn’t stop fan accounts. Dedicated to either Selena , Jelena , or Hailey , they have continued to shape the conversation by claiming posts by Selena and Hailey are constantly shading each other.

Fans are continually obsessed with the idea that the two are copying each other. For example, Selena posted a photo of herself beaming at the camera, while wearing a yellow top with green flowers, on what appears to be kindergarten picture day. Days later, Hailey posted a throwback photo of herself at a similar age, looking up at the camera pouting while sporting blunt bangs. Immediately, hundreds of compilation videos declared it a copycat move.

One TikTok post with 16 million views, titled “ Proof that Hailey Bieber does everything that Selena does, ” accuses Hailey of only filming a YouTube video about her fashion style throughout the years because she was inspired by one that Selena filmed with Vogue.