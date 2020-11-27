An 18-Year-Old's Prom Photoshoot Has Gone Viral After The Dance Was Canceled Due To The Pandemic

Meet 18-year-old Jasmine Dauphine from the Washington, DC, area.

Like many teens, Dauphine has been dreaming of her prom for years. She started planning her outfit way back in the middle of her junior year, looking to the world of haute couture and high-fashion for inspiration.

"Originally I wanted to wear a brown mermaid dress, but then I wanted to take inspiration from Zendaya’s 2017 Met Gala look and SZA’s 2018 Met Gala look," Dauphine said, "and I found the perfect dress online."



With her dress secured from Lunss, she even made herself a headpiece out of a headband and some zip ties.

Dauphine's prom was supposed to take place this June but it was cancelled, like high school dances across the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At first I was OK with it because it was a pandemic, and I still am okay with it!" she told BuzzFeed News. "But then I got really sad when I fully realized that I won’t be able to ever go to prom."

So like others who missed out on their dances this year, Dauphine decided to still get dressed up back in June and had her sister take pictures to commemorate the prom that never was.

"I took this photoshoot because I still wanted to say I did something for prom and I wanted to bring a little joy to myself even if it wasn’t a whole prom event," she said.