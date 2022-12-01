Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series

Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping away tears toward the end of the Harry & Meghan trailer. “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks.