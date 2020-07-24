Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Suing Paparazzi Over Photos That Were Taken Of Archie With A Drone

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are suing paparazzi photographers for invasion of privacy after unauthorized images of their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in the garden of their California home emerged for sale, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.

"This action arises out of the relentless and quite frankly shocking efforts of the tabloid media to profit from serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home, and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy," the couple said in the complaint.

Harry and Meghan said they initiated legal action after learning a paparazzi agency was attempting to sell photographs of Archie and claiming the images had been taken on a public family outing in Malibu.

"Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived here," they countered in the complaint. "It is clear from a description of the photographs being shopped that they were taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to the plaintiff."

It is illegal in California to take photos of individuals "engaging in a private, personal, or familial activity, through the use of any device, regardless of whether there is a physical trespass." The law covering invasion of privacy also includes the “capture any type of visual image, sound recording, or other physical impression of a person engaging in a private, personal, or familial activity and the invasion occurs in a manner that is offensive to a reasonable person.”



In the lawsuit, the couple described in detail a campaign of paparazzi harassment that they have been subjected to for the past seven months.

The Sussexes said in the lawsuit that they moved to a friend's home in a gated community in the greater Los Angeles area after the international media discovered the location of their residence in Vancouver, where they were staying when they announced their decision to step back from royal life.

They lived peacefully in California for six weeks, they said, until the Daily Mail revealed their location. On May 7, the tabloid published a "world exclusive" claiming that the Sussexes were living in actor and producer Tyler Perry's home.