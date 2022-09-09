The Lads Are Losing It: Premier League Football Matches Have Been Canceled Because The Queen Died And Fans Are Not OK

Premier League soccer matches due to take place in the UK this weekend have all been canceled to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II — and the lads are not coping well.

“Minutes silence and black armbands are enough. Don’t postpone the premier league ffs,” read one tweet with more than 40,000 likes.

“brits when the queen dies vs. brits when a premiere league game is postponed due to the queen's death,” said another.