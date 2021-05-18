These Students Created A Privacy-Focused Muslim Prayer App With The Help Of Twitter

The idea came about following a report that a popular Muslim prayer app was sharing people’s private data.

Two university students from the UK have created a Muslim prayer app that they say will address one of their community's key concerns: privacy. The students, Abdul-Rahman Abbas and Tariq Imaad Jamal, decided to build the app in public on Twitter, allowing the Muslim community to suggest features and transparently informing their potential user base how their data would be used.



Abbas told BuzzFeed News that the idea came about following a huge social media uproar in 2020, when a report from Motherboard claimed that people’s private data, including their location data, had been shared by a popular Muslim prayer app.

The publication reported in November that the prayer app, Muslim Pro, was one of many apps including a storm chaser app and a home improvement tool, that the US military has used to get location data on users. The report horrified many Muslim users of the app, who vowed on social media to delete it.

In a statement Muslim Pro addressed the Motherboard investigation, denying giving user data to the US military. "We’ve never done that, and never will," they said. "To ensure that your personal data remains safe with us, we also ended all partnerships with our data partners to close off possible vulnerabilities."

Abbas said the report from Motherboard shocked him. “The Muslim community felt a huge betrayal of trust and the apps who did this faced a strong backlash,” Abbas said. Despite the app’s denials, many Muslim users began looking for alternatives. The backlash led Abbas and Jamal to think about how they could try and do something about it, especially because many people online started complaining about the lackluster alternatives. Many said there were few apps that have no advertisements, and many didn’t have all the features in one app that Muslim Pro did. So, Abbas and Jamal decided to attempt to build a new app themselves. They had planned to work on a small simple app and put it on the app store, but, after posting on social media about the app they were developing, they began to get a positive response from the Muslim community. That's when they realized their app, which they named Pillars, had the potential to be more than a prayer app.

"We essentially looked at everything out there and thought, We can do better. It’s actually a concept in Islam called ‘Ihsaan’ (essentially it’s about ‘going the extra mile’),” said Abbas.

Taking constant feedback from Muslim Twitter, they took the basic concept of a prayer app and started applying elements that they knew mattered to people. They asked people if they wanted to receive the beta version of the app to see how the app worked, and provide feedback in a survey or on Twitter.

"For example, we kept our app completely ad-free (unlike most alternatives). They were intrusive and didn’t belong on a prayer app anyway," said Abbas. People on Twitter offered to donate money to them for their labor, but they turned it down.

The duo also says they have built an app that protects the privacy of their user base. Pillars calculates prayer times on the app using location data on the user’s phone itself, instead of sending their location to a server. According to the Pillars website, this means that while location data is accessed by the app, it “never leaves your phone.” “No data whatsoever is sent to Pillars or stored by ourselves [and] no other data is collected (including analytics or personal information),” the Pillars website reads.

The app, which is free, went live on May 1 and got a good response from Muslim Twitter. As of this writing, the app has 20,000 downloads. Its minimalist interface has gone down well with users of all ages. "Thankfully, early users of the beta version of the app comment on this regularly," Abbas said, "so we absolutely love it when users tell us how easily their parents find Pillars to use."



Hayatt Mohamed, a 22-year-old from Turkey, told BuzzFeed News she loves how it's designed. “All the social media apps and other apps are trying to get your attention and so I wanted something to keep reminding me of what really needs attention which is prayer,” she said. Ahmad, told BuzzFeed News that although he lives in a country where he can hear the call to prayer, the adhan, he still wants the app to be able to plan his life around prayer times. He said, “It's nice to be able to glance at a widget on my phone and plan my time according to the prayer time.”



Ahmad used Muslim Pro prior to the investigation and felt disturbed by the allegations. “It's already nerve-wracking to be an American Muslim,” he said, “because you feel like you're in constant danger of being labeled a terrorist for standing up for what you believe in.”

