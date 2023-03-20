These Photos And TikToks Show How The French Have Been Protesting The Retirement Age Rising

The strikes have affected garbage collections, transportation, and schools. For almost two weeks, the sidewalks in Paris have been covered in trash bags as the sanitation workers have been on strike. Garbage collectors' age of retirement will be raised from 57 to 59 years old in the new bill.

Videos of the trash piling up are all over TikTok, and of course people have seen the funny side of garbage overflowing onto the roads. People are making jokes about their exes and Emily in Paris . Some have gone as far as posing in front of the fires from the protests.