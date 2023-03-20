These Photos And TikToks Show How The French Have Been Protesting The Retirement Age Rising

The strikes have affected garbage collections, transportation, and schools.

By
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

and
Maddie Abuyuan
BuzzFeed News Designer

fire burns in the foreground as protesters stand on an elevated surface documenting the scene with the Eiffel Towerin the background
Firas Abdullah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eiffel Tower is seen while protesters set fire as clashes take place with riot police in Paris on March 16, 2023.

Workers in France have been on strike since March 7 and last week saw some of the demonstrations turn violent. The protests are in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform that will raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years old without a vote. 

Among a group of protesters, debris is set on fire and a protester in a mask runs by
Firas Abdullah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters set fire in Paris on March 16, 2023.

Police wearing riot gear were deployed to areas in Paris where the protests turned violent and tear gas was used against the striking workers. The clashes led to police banning protests on the Champs-Élysées after protesters burned an effigy of Macron.

at night, police in riot gear stand in a line holding shields
Firas Abdullah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Riot police advance during a demonstration in Paris on March 16, 2023.

A pedestrian speaks on the phone as she walks by a pile of trash that reaches her height
Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images

Pedestrians walk piles of trash bags in Paris's 5th District as trash collectors strike against pension reforms, leaving many streets in the capital piled with waste on March 17, 2023.

The strikes have affected garbage collections, transportation, and schools. For almost two weeks, the sidewalks in Paris have been covered in trash bags as the sanitation workers have been on strike. Garbage collectors' age of retirement will be raised from 57 to 59 years old in the new bill.

Videos of the trash piling up are all over TikTok, and of course people have seen the funny side of garbage overflowing onto the roads. People are making jokes about their exes and Emily in Paris. Some have gone as far as posing in front of the fires from the protests.

A vote of no confidence was held Monday, and Macron’s government survived by just nine votes. Another vote of no confidence is expected, with politicians already expressing skepticism of Macron. “The government is already dead in the eyes of the French, it doesn’t have any legitimacy anymore," hard-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot told the Associated Press.

a protester climbs a pole and yells above the protesting crowd
Xose Bouzas / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect

A demonstrator with the letter "A" written on her forehead, an anarchist symbol, shouts against pension reform in Paris, March 16, 2023.

a group at night raises their arms and chants are illuminated by a flare
Telmo Pinto / SOPA Images/Sipa U via Reuters Connect

Protesters seen gathering at Place de la Concorde during the demonstration in Paris, March 16, 2023

a split image of the French leftist party marching and people holding up cardboard protest signs that say &quot;NON&quot; in bold letters
(L) Michel Stoupak / NurPhoto via Getty Images (R) Jean-Francois Monier / AFP via Getty Images

Left: French leftist party La France Insoumise parliamentary group President Mathilde Panot and French leftist La France Insoumise party Member of Parliament Daniele Obono demonstrate on Place de la Concorde, in front of the French National Assembly, Paris on March 13, 2023. Right: Protesters hold placards reading "No" and "Macron, take your retirement, not ours" during a demonstration in Rennes, western France, on March 17, 2023.

A person wearing a black head covering and mask to obscure their identity poses, as if dancing, in front of a flaming barricade
Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator poses by a burning barricade during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on March 18, 2023.

a protester wearing a bike helment and a mask throws projectiles at the police
Stephane Mahe / Reuters

A demonstrator throws a projectile amid clashes in Nantes, France, March 16, 2023. 

protestoes dressed in black with goggles and face masks hold up an umbrella, a wooden palette, and a wire fence as cover while shooting fireworks
Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators clash with police riot during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on March 16, 2023.

The entrance of a town hall building, marble with decorative filigrees, has been vandalized by spray paint, flaming trash cans, and shattered glass doors
Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images

Small fires burn at the entrance of the town hall of the 4th District of Lyon, which was vandalized during riots in Lyon, France, on March 17, 2023.

a protester leads the crowd in chants with a bullhorn from the top of a marble statue of three women where a sign says &quot;MACRON DEMISSION&quot; which means &quot;MACRON RESIGN&quot;
Sylvain Toursel / NurPhoto via Reuters Connect

A protester sits on a statue with a megaphone in Montpellier, France, on March 16, 2023.

Hundreds of railway union members and supporters holding flags and wearing high-visibility vests fill a train station
Mehdi Fedouach / AFP via Getty Images

Unionists of the railway sector and protesters stand on the tracks during a demonstration at the train station in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on March 17, 2023.

A union worker throws a tire into a burning pile
Guillaume Souvant / AFP via Getty Images

A unionist throws a tire into bonfire as unionists block access to the Storengy Site, an aquifer gas storage site, to protest against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Chemery, central France, on March 17, 2023.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images

Impact marks and shattered glass are seen on the vandalized doors at the entrance of the town hall of the 4th arrondissement (district) of Lyon, France, following riots as part of a demonstration on March 17, 2023

Protesters watch as a four-story-high fire burns between two buildings
Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators walk past a fire made of burning waste containers during a demonstration in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on March 18, 2023.

Feminist collective members wear jackets with patches and bandanas tied around their heads hold their arms up in the &quot;Rosie the Riveter&quot; pose with their faces painted like skeletons
Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

Members of the feminist collective "Les Rosies" dance during a demonstration at Place d'Italie in Paris on March 18, 2023.

Riot police run down the street that has been vandalized with the tag &quot;ACAB&quot;
Firas Abdullah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Riot police intervene in protesters during the demonstration against the French government's pension reform in Paris on March 18, 2023.

A protester wears a homemade mask with a picture of Macron&#x27;s face and holds a badminton raquet
Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A protester wears a mask bearing the image of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron during the demonstration in Marseille, France, on March 18, 2023.

Damien Meyer / AFP via Getty Images

Dumpsters engulfed in flames block part of a highway during a protest in Rennes, northwest France on March 20, 2023.

Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

A protester throws a rock toward French riot police amid clouds of tear gas during clashes at Place de la Concorde in Paris on March 17, 2023.

