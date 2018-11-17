BuzzFeed News

Photographers Are Taking Part In The Pantone Challenge And People Think It's Aesthetically Pleasing

"What a visual, what a visual."

By Ikran Dahir

Posted on November 17, 2018, at 10:27 a.m. ET

Photographers have been using the Pantone app to share the colours in their photos and it has become the #PantoneChallenge.

I have heart eyes looking at the posts for the #PantoneChallenge. What a visual, what a visual.
c. @westindianshwty

I have heart eyes looking at the posts for the #PantoneChallenge. What a visual, what a visual.

The app lets users identify the colors in their photos, creating a color palette that they can share.

21-year-old Aminah McKenzie, a full time portrait and fashion photographer from Hampton Roads, Virginia, inspired the challenge.

Aminah McKenzie

McKenzie told BuzzFeed News she has been doing photography for six years.

Aminah McKenzie

"I would describe my work as fun and vibrant but also versatile. I like to try different styles for the photoshoots that I do," she said.

Aminah McKenzie

"I love colors and color therapy so I wanted to see the color palettes from my photos. I used the app Pantone and did the color palettes through the app," she added.

Aminah McKenzie

McKenzie said going viral was overwhelming but in a good way.

Colors
Aminah McKenzie 📸 @aminah_mck

Colors

"Seeing everyone come together to show their art was the best part," she said.

see this is creativity .
NYAGMATT 🦇 @nyag_

see this is creativity . https://t.co/QIxOjd82Tp

Damn her work is fire 🔥
Theedii 3.9 @RedHuxtable

Damn her work is fire 🔥 https://t.co/oZXW1TBsrk

aesthetically pleasing
Alleiah Leiyn @sweeeetigbalic

aesthetically pleasing https://t.co/0NRKFaLKh2

Photographers were inspired by her tweet and started sharing their photos with the Pantone colours.

How about we start a #PantoneChallenge @aminah_mck 🎨
José @MuendoVii

How about we start a #PantoneChallenge @aminah_mck 🎨

McKenzie said: "Someone posted their photos from the Pantone app and tagged me because they said they were inspired from the set of photos I posted. From there, people started hashtagging #pantonechallenge.

"I didn’t think any of this would happen because I just said 'Colors' in the initial tweet, but I’m glad it did because it brought awareness to this great app and I loved seeing everyone’s photos and their excitement for photography.

"I think it inspired a lot of people, including myself."

Decided to jump on the #PantoneChallenge inspired by @aminah_mck 🖤💙💜🧡
Le Mabdulle @Randomexe

Decided to jump on the #PantoneChallenge inspired by @aminah_mck 🖤💙💜🧡

This #PantoneChallenge made me realize i like earthy tones with a little bit of colour pop...
Mtickason Unchained @mtickz

This #PantoneChallenge made me realize i like earthy tones with a little bit of colour pop...

some of my pics for the #Pantonechallenge inspired by @aminah_mck ❣️
terralynn joy @terralynnjoyy

some of my pics for the #Pantonechallenge inspired by @aminah_mck ❣️

