Ordinary People Are Sharing All The Times They Paid More Income Tax Than Donald Trump Reportedly Did

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump only paid $750 in income tax in 2016 and paid entirely nothing for 10 out of the 15 years the newspaper analyzed.

The president called the story "fake news" at a press conference.

People on Twitter were angry at this news as they have been paying more income tax for years. Many spoke out about their experiences.

Here are just a few of the thousands of people who said they have paid more in income tax than $750 in a year — and what they were doing when they paid it.