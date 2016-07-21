This K-Pop Girl Group Is Being Accused Of Appropriating Indian Culture
The group has come under fire after performing a song that fans have deemed racist.
Back in May, the South Korean girl group Oh My Girl released a song that their Korean fans felt had an Indian sound.
Their Korean fans said the song sounded "Indian", and they gave the band the nickname 'curry-dols', a play on the term "idol", which is used to refer to celebrities in South Korea.
This new nickname annoyed their Indian fans.
However, shortly after they had been given the nickname, they went on to perform a song called "Curry".
According to Korean Pop blog Soompi, the lyrics include "It’s yellow, spicy, and although it doesn’t smell nice, Taj Mahal” and “Shanti shanti, yoga fire! I love hot curry!"
Fans found the lyrics of the song even more offensive, and called them out for referring to one of their dance moves as the "Aladdin dance".
Then a week later at a fan signing, one of the band's members was photographed with a sticker that appeared to be a bindi on her forehead.
The end result is that a whole lot of Indian k-pop fans are pissed off.
However, not everyone agrees that their actions were racist.
Oh My Girl's management did not respond to a request for comment.
