An Instagram Page Held A Competition To Meet The Families Of Those Killed In The Christchurch Attack

The giveaway was posted on the @muslimsoftheworld1 account, which describes itself as "a platform designed to give a voice to Muslims around the world," according to the account's Facebook page, to celebrate the account reaching 300,000 followers.

As part of the giveaway, the account asked followers to tag three people in the comments and follow the account's founder Sajjad Shah, author Khaled Beydoun, and scholar and Imam Suhaib Webb, who would all accompany the winner on the trip.