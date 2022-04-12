16 Funny Muslim TikToks We Can't Get Enough Of
"I love dates."
The best moments on Muslim TikTok are always the jokes that can only be understood by also being a very online Muslim.
This month, the community is observing Ramadan, and to celebrate, we have put together a list of some of our favorite funny TikToks — starting off with the debunking of one of the biggest modern Muslim myths: that Michael Jackson sang a nasheed.
Of course, there are tons of videos about breaking your fast. They highlight the chaos that ensues in the kitchen mixed with the hangriness everyone is feeling.
Menstruation mean a week of rest from fasting and prayer, which means many of us try to see who else has a week off at the same time and is available for brunch.
8.
We're following the influencers who want you to follow them. Sign up here for weekly dispatches from our Please Like Me newsletter.
The mehr debate will continue to hold on to our community for dear life, and this past year, cats have been thrown into the ring. Some women have clapped back at this in the best way.
But we love cats, especially praying ones.
Mocktails 🤝 Muslim girls.
Jersey hijabs FTW.
There's nothing quite like how siblings drag each other and defend each other.
No Fillet-O-Fish slander here!
Ramadan Kareem! To cleanse your palate from all the chaotic videos, here is an extremely adorable one.