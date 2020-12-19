 Skip To Content
Here Are 41 TikToks From Muslim TikTok That People Couldn't Get Enough Of In 2020

"My agent John seeing my Muslim Pro activities."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET

This year due to the pandemic, TikTok became more popular with everyone and the subcultures within the app grew.

One of those was Muslim TikTok. Although it already had a massive community on the app, more profiles and videos than ever before have been going viral in 2020. Muslims on TikTok have been pushing boundaries, trauma bonding, and finding their voice by utilizing the hundreds of trends that are popular on the app.

Whilst there were thousands of TikTok's that went viral, we have narrowed it down to 43 that people loved this year.

Starting off with the iconic "Pooja what is this behavior" remake by a group of friends:

1.

@ace.pdf

Video got deleted at 2.2 million views 🥺 #fyp #pooja @acopes

♬ original sound - CocoDevile

Muslim TikTokers have also been adding their own religious and cultural spins to already popular TikTok trends such as the "Don't Leave Me" challenge.

Some of them could be considered inappropriate, as they tend to be sexually suggestive. However, this hasn't stopped Muslim TikTok users from finding out exactly where that line that decides what is okay and what isn't can be drawn.

For example, people have been using the TikTok filter with the sparkles as a joke to show that if their eyes don't sparkle, they're not a virgin:

2.

@ayooshaaaaaaa

♬ Be My Baby - The Ronettes

3.

@yamamab_

tiktok deleted this 🙃 #dontleaveme #somali

♬ original sound - ya mama

4.

@salmazeidat

And what did you expect

♬ Goodbye (feat. Lyse) [Slow Version] - Feder

5.

@thaslimaakkas

ahhhh 😂😂😂😂😂😂

♬ guess translating words meme - jude

6.

@.sumimi

@.hhokage oop #muslim #fyp #studyhacks #PUMARemix #oneminutevlog #FrostedFeelings #hijab

♬ original sound - ADAMRAY

Sometimes memes and trends are loved more by Muslim TikTok, such as the photos of Kylie Jenner looking Arab.

7.

@deneal123

It’s the leopard top for me #kyliejenner #TFBornThisWay #fyp

♬ BUM BUM - Mohamed Ramadan

8.

@nadin..ward

Blind times😂 #kyliejenner #arab #2020 #storytime #fyp #foryou #fypシ #arabtiktok #muslim #viral #meme #xyzbca #lol #funny #embrassing #crazy #la #lond

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

People have also been getting very creative with their videos by recreating scenarios in popular culture that never really shows Muslim representation.

9.

@izzah.tv

jumped on the trend too #harrypotter #hogwarts #fyp #hp #pov #asian #hijabi #closedcaption

♬ Harry Potter - The Intermezzo Orchestra
@iqraamughal

Leaving mohammed for tariq, 2 can play at this game 🙄 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Iqraa Mughal

Of course, there has been tons of relatable hijab content created by Muslim women on the app.

10.

@jennarator0

Reply to @humayra45 I had to sit in my basement (my biggest fear) for this so appreciate it #fyp

♬ original sound - .

11.

@iskufilan_

🤣🤣🤣 #somali #somalia #iskufilantiktok #somalitiktok #hijabi #muslimah #foryoupage #fyp #somaligirl #funny #somaliproud #iqnasgirls #somaligirls #fy

♬ original sound - your_fav_von

12.

@ghdoodles

if you are a male kindly fuck off ✋😌 and if you are a girl then welcome to the secret club. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #uk

♬ Tap out ITSBARBIEBETCH - Ava 🥀

13.

@nisawitdahijab

yeah um don’t do that

♬ sheck wes wespn - anna

14.

@rukibizarre

😂😂😂😂🧕🏽😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound - Ruki Bizarre

15.

@hanaround2

No hate to anyone that does it just how I felt

♬ original sound - total sl@g

16.

@duhitsromiya

Ngl those parties ARE THE BEST #inthecrowd #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #viral #trending #muslim #islam #desi #bengali #tiktokarab #funny #comedy

♬ PJ - ppcocaine

Muslim women have also been using the app to express their frustration with some of the patriarchal expectations that are prevalent in their communities with satire.

17.

@_._nawal_._

This is what the haraam police wanted so I will be restarting my journey #islam #muslim #hijabi #haraam #haraampolice

♬ original sound - DEDICATED2ISLAM

And there has been tons of content related to dating as a Muslim that seems to strike a chord with thousands of people.

18.

@crybabyfarya

Saw this on Twitter and I died #fyp #lol #heartbreak #haram #relationshim #muslimtings

♬ original sound - khai 💜

19.

@highcoo.l

Recreated it with the spit, ponytail, and ready makeup #Muslim #muslims #muslimguys

♬ hello - josh

20.

@serfani

It’s a well known secret #fyp #muslim #arabtiktok #ACupgrade #funny #beautytip

♬ Nobody needs to know but like fr - Deven Hollimon

21.

@muslimdora

wallahi #arab #muslim #islam

♬ Gimme Love - Joji

Another commonly popularly used format by people on TikTok is story times.

22.

@goback2islam

I’ve made this before but I can’t believe I let myself be violated like that STILL #fyp #foryoupage #JDWonderland #hijabi

♬ original sound - samira

23.

@nasrinhasani

*cries in culture* #fyp #xyzbca #foryou #muslim #muslimmemes #muslimproblems #karen #hijab #hijabi inspired: @annie.mirelle

♬ original sound - Nasrin Hasani

24.

@hoodhusna

this is built up irritation from constantly being wave checked #muslim #ypeepo

♬ original sound - Tupac’s Durag Plug

25.

@lildamra

an actual re-enactment of 5 y/o me pretending i could read #quran at 0.01 font size #muslimtiktok #muslimtingz #muslim #arab #ramadanmubarak #hijabi

♬ original sound - maram damra

26.

@salma.hindy

The yts doing too much #fyp #foryou #athan #muslim #muslimtiktok

♬ original sound - Salma Hindy

27.

@lama_mama_

Instagram DM’s are an interesting place😂 #lamamama #foryou

♬ original sound - Lama Mama

Parents have been a massive part on Muslim TikTok in so many different ways. They have been making their own accounts, joining their kids' TikToks, and have been on the receiving end of some shade.

28.

@thesaiflaurent

Muslim moms be like 😂 @ramabaidas__ #fyp #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #funny #comedy #arab #muslim #islam #tiktokarab #michigan #texas #xyzbca

♬ original sound - Saif Baidas

29.

@zay_drippin

day 2 of tryna become tiktok famous😂

♬ Shawn M! - Pasto Flocco

30.

@amnaosman

LMFAOOOOO my mom barely new the words but oh well 😭 #fyp #CollegeGotMeLike #CTCVoiceBox #somali

♬ What We Doin' - City Girls

31.

@shaimadn

Someone pls tell my arab mum it’s okay to move out for uni #fyp #ASOSinthebag

♬ original sound - joe equality baker

32.

@saharaamiahh

My dad rates my ig pics LOOOOL. The last one had me screaming tho💀💀💀 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #4u #bengali #dad #baba #daughter

♬ original sound - Sahara

And then of course, there's just some good old jokes.

33.

@bovtaina

mufti menk 🤩 ib: @mmmareena #fyp #foryoupage #fy #foryou #muftimenk #muslimtiktok #xyzbca #trend

♬ lil timmy tim - ellie✰

34.

@suwaydaahmed1

#greenscreen this happens all the time

♬ الي ماصلى مب ريال - AH

35.

@kamila.abdi

This is just a joke but imagine 🤣 #muslimpro #islam #muslimtiktok #muslim #foryou #fyp #GrowUpWithMe

♬ original sound - Michael Sullentrup

36.

@yungsids

#desi #desigirl #desihumour #pakistani #muslim #muslimtiktok #muslimtiktoks #ramadan #eid #dua #brown #fyp #foryou #xyzcba

♬ original sound - Danny Jr ✪

37.

@nadiasiegel

Reply to @abrahamllincon I’m just confused do people actually believe this #fyp #morocco #muslim #arab

♬ Take a Bow - Audiogroove

38.

@_emadahmed

then uncles will take more than you smh #muslim #muslimtiktok #islam #arab #arabtiktok #desi #brown #pakistani #canada #uk #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Mufti Kermit Guilt Trip - Emad Ahmed

39.

@yungaitch

😂😂😂#ramadan #muslim #arab #northafrica #algeria #morocco #fyp #foryoupage #lemon #iamlost

♬ In This Shirt - The Irrepressibles

40.

@zunaiir

this lowkey a flex 🥰 but I hope this helps explain where I’ve been, I’m back for good now alhumdulillah #fyp #foryou #zunaiir #muslim

♬ original sound - Dexter

41.

@nofunnybro

#muslim #algeria #northafrican #fyp #fypシ #foryou #arab #islam #middleeastern #nyc #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #4u #muslimtiktok

♬ dźwięk oryginalny - Slavik2.0

As the community continues to get more creative and grow, 2021 could bring us even better content. Can't wait to see all the TikToks this time next year.

This story is part of our series on the year 2020. To read more, click here.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

