This year due to the pandemic, TikTok became more popular with everyone and the subcultures within the app grew.

One of those was Muslim TikTok. Although it already had a massive community on the app, more profiles and videos than ever before have been going viral in 2020. Muslims on TikTok have been pushing boundaries, trauma bonding, and finding their voice by utilizing the hundreds of trends that are popular on the app.

Whilst there were thousands of TikTok's that went viral, we have narrowed it down to 43 that people loved this year.

Starting off with the iconic "Pooja what is this behavior" remake by a group of friends: