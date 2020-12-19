Here Are 41 TikToks From Muslim TikTok That People Couldn't Get Enough Of In 2020
"My agent John seeing my Muslim Pro activities."
This year due to the pandemic, TikTok became more popular with everyone and the subcultures within the app grew.
One of those was Muslim TikTok. Although it already had a massive community on the app, more profiles and videos than ever before have been going viral in 2020. Muslims on TikTok have been pushing boundaries, trauma bonding, and finding their voice by utilizing the hundreds of trends that are popular on the app.
Whilst there were thousands of TikTok's that went viral, we have narrowed it down to 43 that people loved this year.
Starting off with the iconic "Pooja what is this behavior" remake by a group of friends:
1.
@ace.pdf
Video got deleted at 2.2 million views 🥺 #fyp #pooja @acopes♬ original sound - CocoDevile
Muslim TikTokers have also been adding their own religious and cultural spins to already popular TikTok trends such as the "Don't Leave Me" challenge.
Some of them could be considered inappropriate, as they tend to be sexually suggestive. However, this hasn't stopped Muslim TikTok users from finding out exactly where that line that decides what is okay and what isn't can be drawn.
For example, people have been using the TikTok filter with the sparkles as a joke to show that if their eyes don't sparkle, they're not a virgin:
3.
@yamamab_
tiktok deleted this 🙃 #dontleaveme #somali♬ original sound - ya mama
4.
@salmazeidat
And what did you expect♬ Goodbye (feat. Lyse) [Slow Version] - Feder
5.
@thaslimaakkas
ahhhh 😂😂😂😂😂😂♬ guess translating words meme - jude
Sometimes memes and trends are loved more by Muslim TikTok, such as the photos of Kylie Jenner looking Arab.
7.
@deneal123
It’s the leopard top for me #kyliejenner #TFBornThisWay #fyp♬ BUM BUM - Mohamed Ramadan
People have also been getting very creative with their videos by recreating scenarios in popular culture that never really shows Muslim representation.
9.
@izzah.tv
jumped on the trend too #harrypotter #hogwarts #fyp #hp #pov #asian #hijabi #closedcaption♬ Harry Potter - The Intermezzo Orchestra
@iqraamughal
Leaving mohammed for tariq, 2 can play at this game 🙄 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ original sound - Iqraa Mughal
Of course, there has been tons of relatable hijab content created by Muslim women on the app.
10.
@jennarator0
Reply to @humayra45 I had to sit in my basement (my biggest fear) for this so appreciate it #fyp♬ original sound - .
12.
@ghdoodles
if you are a male kindly fuck off ✋😌 and if you are a girl then welcome to the secret club. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #uk♬ Tap out ITSBARBIEBETCH - Ava 🥀
13.
@nisawitdahijab
yeah um don’t do that♬ sheck wes wespn - anna
14.
@rukibizarre
😂😂😂😂🧕🏽😂😂😂😂♬ original sound - Ruki Bizarre
15.
@hanaround2
No hate to anyone that does it just how I felt♬ original sound - total sl@g
16.
@duhitsromiya
Ngl those parties ARE THE BEST #inthecrowd #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #viral #trending #muslim #islam #desi #bengali #tiktokarab #funny #comedy♬ PJ - ppcocaine
Muslim women have also been using the app to express their frustration with some of the patriarchal expectations that are prevalent in their communities with satire.
17.
@_._nawal_._
This is what the haraam police wanted so I will be restarting my journey #islam #muslim #hijabi #haraam #haraampolice♬ original sound - DEDICATED2ISLAM
And there has been tons of content related to dating as a Muslim that seems to strike a chord with thousands of people.
18.
@crybabyfarya
Saw this on Twitter and I died #fyp #lol #heartbreak #haram #relationshim #muslimtings♬ original sound - khai 💜
19.
@highcoo.l
Recreated it with the spit, ponytail, and ready makeup #Muslim #muslims #muslimguys♬ hello - josh
20.
@serfani
It’s a well known secret #fyp #muslim #arabtiktok #ACupgrade #funny #beautytip♬ Nobody needs to know but like fr - Deven Hollimon
21.
@muslimdora ♬ Gimme Love - Joji
Another commonly popularly used format by people on TikTok is story times.
22.
@goback2islam
I’ve made this before but I can’t believe I let myself be violated like that STILL #fyp #foryoupage #JDWonderland #hijabi♬ original sound - samira
23.
@nasrinhasani
*cries in culture* #fyp #xyzbca #foryou #muslim #muslimmemes #muslimproblems #karen #hijab #hijabi inspired: @annie.mirelle♬ original sound - Nasrin Hasani
24.
@hoodhusna
this is built up irritation from constantly being wave checked #muslim #ypeepo♬ original sound - Tupac’s Durag Plug
25.
@lildamra
an actual re-enactment of 5 y/o me pretending i could read #quran at 0.01 font size #muslimtiktok #muslimtingz #muslim #arab #ramadanmubarak #hijabi♬ original sound - maram damra
26.
@salma.hindy
The yts doing too much #fyp #foryou #athan #muslim #muslimtiktok♬ original sound - Salma Hindy
27.
@lama_mama_
Instagram DM’s are an interesting place😂 #lamamama #foryou♬ original sound - Lama Mama
Parents have been a massive part on Muslim TikTok in so many different ways. They have been making their own accounts, joining their kids' TikToks, and have been on the receiving end of some shade.
28.
@thesaiflaurent
Muslim moms be like 😂 @ramabaidas__ #fyp #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #funny #comedy #arab #muslim #islam #tiktokarab #michigan #texas #xyzbca♬ original sound - Saif Baidas
29.
@zay_drippin
day 2 of tryna become tiktok famous😂♬ Shawn M! - Pasto Flocco
30.
@amnaosman
LMFAOOOOO my mom barely new the words but oh well 😭 #fyp #CollegeGotMeLike #CTCVoiceBox #somali♬ What We Doin' - City Girls
31.
@shaimadn
Someone pls tell my arab mum it’s okay to move out for uni #fyp #ASOSinthebag♬ original sound - joe equality baker
32.
@saharaamiahh
My dad rates my ig pics LOOOOL. The last one had me screaming tho💀💀💀 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #4u #bengali #dad #baba #daughter♬ original sound - Sahara
And then of course, there's just some good old jokes.
33.
@bovtaina
mufti menk 🤩 ib: @mmmareena #fyp #foryoupage #fy #foryou #muftimenk #muslimtiktok #xyzbca #trend♬ lil timmy tim - ellie✰
34.
@suwaydaahmed1
#greenscreen this happens all the time♬ الي ماصلى مب ريال - AH
35.
@kamila.abdi
This is just a joke but imagine 🤣 #muslimpro #islam #muslimtiktok #muslim #foryou #fyp #GrowUpWithMe♬ original sound - Michael Sullentrup
37.
@nadiasiegel
Reply to @abrahamllincon I’m just confused do people actually believe this #fyp #morocco #muslim #arab♬ Take a Bow - Audiogroove
38.
@_emadahmed
then uncles will take more than you smh #muslim #muslimtiktok #islam #arab #arabtiktok #desi #brown #pakistani #canada #uk #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ Mufti Kermit Guilt Trip - Emad Ahmed
As the community continues to get more creative and grow, 2021 could bring us even better content. Can't wait to see all the TikToks this time next year.
This story is part of our series on the year 2020. To read more, click here.
-
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.