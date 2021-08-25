Megan Thee Stallion Has Been Allowed To Release A Collab With BTS After Suing Her Record Label Over It

The lawsuit claims that the star’s record label said they would not approve the remix unless a fee of $100,000 was paid directly to the label, which Megan would not be entitled to.

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion filed a suit against her record label, alleging they would not let her release a collaboration with BTS.

The collaboration, set to be released on August 27, is a remix of the group’s single “Butter.” In the suit made public by Variety, Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges her record label, 1501, has blocked the release of the song. She also named the label’s CEO, Carl Crawford, in the suit. In the suit, her lawyers requested a temporary restraining order to prevent the label from stopping the release of “Butter.” The order was granted and the single is set for release this Friday. Megan alleged, according to the lawsuit, that she was contacted at the end of June about featuring on the song, and wrote that she “had a strong desire to participate in the remix with BTS.”

According to the complaint, 1501 told the artist via “vague email” that it did not believe the single with the South Korean band would be “good for her career.” BTS’ “Butter” remained at number 1 of the Billboard 100 for nine weeks straight. It then said it would require a “waiver” to allow Megan to participate if a fee of $100,000 was paid directly to the label, which Megan would not be entitled to. In contrast, attorneys for Megan allege that stopping the release could be detrimental to her career, saying her relationship with BTS could be “severely damaged” if the order isn’t granted. They also added that the damage for Megan to expand her fanbase in the US and abroad “will be irreparably harmed." Megan also claimed in the lawsuit that her label has been doing nothing to assist her in her career except for hurt it and make money off her.

“They have no contact with me except when they want money, and they have done nothing to benefit my art,” she alleged in a declaration as part of the complaint. “The effort to try to restrain me from engaging in my artistic expression, and to prevent me from working with the hit band BTS cannot be quantified in terms of damages. An artist, especially a music artist, cannot be silenced without causing tremendous injury.”

This isn’t the first time Megan has taken her record label to court. In March 2020, Megan took her label to court for a similar case, alleging 1501 were blocking the release of her new music. In the Tuesday filing, her lawyers said that 1501’s conduct violates the previous restraining order that prevented them from interfering with her music releases that was granted last year. They wrote, “the TRO was subsequently extended and remains enforceable.” Fans were shocked to find out about the suit and some are planning to raise $100,000 for a charity of Megan’s choosing.

Okay Purple Soldiers, Let's Go! We've put together the #TheeARMYFund to help raise 100k as a gift to @theestallion and to celebrate the new butter remix!💜 Your donations will be split b/w Black Women for Wellness and Women for Afghan Women. https://t.co/G55XdW6zot More ⬇️ https://t.co/GeT6arHLZy Twitter: @AJBaepsae

BuzzFeed News reached out for comment to representatives of Megan, 1501, and 300 Entertainment.


