The “World’s No. 1 K-Pop Award” Says It Can No Longer Count Twitter Votes Due To Elon Musk Laying Off Staffers In Korea

The MAMA Awards, a K-pop awards ceremony, announced Wednesday that it will no longer be incorporating votes from Twitter users to determine the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fan Choice winners due to “internal changes within Twitter.”

Last week, Elon Musk laid off almost half of all Twitter staff, which included a quarter of employees in Korea. In the statement by Mnet, the organization behind the awards show, wrote that it would be impossible to collect the votes made by fans through Twitter due to the changes. Voting will now be conducted on the Mnet website, by listening to an artist in Mnet’s playlist on Spotify, and by watching a music video.