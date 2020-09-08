 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Lupita Nyong'o Shared A Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On Her Instagram

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Lupita Nyong'o Shared A Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On Her Instagram

"He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 8, 2020, at 11:48 a.m. ET

Lupita Nyong'o posted a statement to her Instagram account dedicated to her friend and costar Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 last month from colon cancer.

His death was announced through his social media accounts, where it was said Boseman had been diagnosed four years ago.

In Nyong'o's statement, she said she was struggling to think and speak about her friend in the past tense. "The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she wrote.

"I am aware we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be — here ... that seem ageless... Chadwick was one of those people."

Sarah Morris / Getty Images

She wrote about how he always "commanded his time with ease."

"He showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on," Nyong'o said. "He was absorbent. Agile."

Nyong'o said Boseman used his body in all the ways that he could, by doing his own stunts, drumming at his own parties, doing martial arts, and he respected his body while doing that. "In so doing, he took the risk to be alive, fully alive," she said. "So it seems that it was life that gave up on Chadwick long before Chadwick gave up on life."

Being around him, she said, made her want to be "be better, less petty, more purposeful."

"He used his life force to tell meaningful stories," she said. "And now we tell his... Chadwick’s death is something that I can neither take in nor take in nor take in my stride right now."

"Perhaps with time… I’m going to take my time… and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time," Nyong'o wrote. "I hope you will do the same."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT