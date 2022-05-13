Lotus Biscoff Has Been All Over TikTok Again Thanks To Muslims And Ramadan

If you’re wondering why multiple recipes for “Biscoff Lasagna” have taken over your TikTok ‘For You Page’ — and why the speculoos flavor cookie has been sold out in some stores — the answer is obvious: Ramadan.

Lotus Biscoff, the Dutch thin caramelized biscuit covered in sugar and cinnamon, has gone viral in recent months thanks to Muslim TikTok getting creative and turning the cookies into cheesecakes and tiramisus and posting videos of the processes on TikTok.

The company, Lotus Bakeries, has noticed and said its sales have increased by 10% since before the pandemic due to social media.