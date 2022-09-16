Social Media Made Me Do It: KSI And Logan Paul's Prime Hydration Juice

A few weeks later, 48 drinks were delivered to my doorstep, and I instantly became my younger siblings’ idol. I received four of the seven flavors available: ice-pop, grape, lemon-lime, and orange. When I sat down to try a bit of each, I was skeptical when I saw the company used coconut water, as I’m not a fan of anything coconut-flavored. Not this time, though — for some reason, I couldn’t taste any coconut at all, and neither could any of my brothers and sisters. My favorite drink was “ice-pop” — I am a sucker for anything artificially flavored.



My least fave? The orange-flavored drink. It tasted too much like flat Lucozade. They all taste like they would live up to their full potential if they were frozen, like a slushie, rather than a sports drink. I took the drink to the office with me just in case mine and my family’s taste buds were too much alike. Ade Onibada first tried out the lemon-lime flavor and instantly said it was too sugary. I like the lemon-lime drink — which makes sense because I have a sweet tooth — but will I be drinking it every time I work out? Probably not. Though Prime Hydration is about to beat Gatorade in terms of followers on Instagram, I doubt it’ll become a staple, easily accessible drink that people know beyond social media.