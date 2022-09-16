Social Media Made Me Do It: KSI And Logan Paul's Prime Hydration Juice

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.
At the start of the year, KSI and Logan Paul released a sports drink that instantly sold out everywhere: It’s supposed to be just that good. Prime Hydration started to build a cult following pretty quickly, to the point that it is still hard to get — on eBay, some people are reselling it for almost five times the suggested retail price.
You might have seen the colorful drinks on your For You page on TikTok, in addition to the maps that fans have been sharing to help each other track down the drink. There was even an unofficial app called the “Prime Hydration tracker,” which was downloadable for 99 pence but has since been removed. After many unsuccessful attempts to find the drink at my local grocery stores, I reached out to a publicist asking to review the drink.
A few weeks later, 48 drinks were delivered to my doorstep, and I instantly became my younger siblings’ idol. I received four of the seven flavors available: ice-pop, grape, lemon-lime, and orange. When I sat down to try a bit of each, I was skeptical when I saw the company used coconut water, as I’m not a fan of anything coconut-flavored. Not this time, though — for some reason, I couldn’t taste any coconut at all, and neither could any of my brothers and sisters. My favorite drink was “ice-pop” — I am a sucker for anything artificially flavored.
My least fave? The orange-flavored drink. It tasted too much like flat Lucozade. They all taste like they would live up to their full potential if they were frozen, like a slushie, rather than a sports drink. I took the drink to the office with me just in case mine and my family’s taste buds were too much alike. Ade Onibada first tried out the lemon-lime flavor and instantly said it was too sugary. I like the lemon-lime drink — which makes sense because I have a sweet tooth — but will I be drinking it every time I work out? Probably not. Though Prime Hydration is about to beat Gatorade in terms of followers on Instagram, I doubt it’ll become a staple, easily accessible drink that people know beyond social media.