Kim Kardashian West Is Being Criticized For Giving A Dark-Skinned Model A Black Face Mask And Calling It Nude

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Skims has come under fire for not having the right nude shade for a black model in an ad for its new masks.

Skims focuses on shapewear and underwear, but over the weekend it launched nonmedical masks in five shades, which sold out in less than a day. The brand also announced it is donating 10,000 masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

It said: "SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance."