Kim Kardashian West Is Being Criticized For Giving A Dark-Skinned Model A Black Face Mask And Calling It Nude

"Is black supposed to be her nude."

By Ikran Dahir

Posted on May 18, 2020, at 1:46 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Skims has come under fire for not having the right nude shade for a black model in an ad for its new masks.

Skims focuses on shapewear and underwear, but over the weekend it launched nonmedical masks in five shades, which sold out in less than a day. The brand also announced it is donating 10,000 masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

It said: "SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance."

When Kim tweeted to say the masks were available in shades of nudes, people wondered why the dark-skinned model's color was black and not her nude.

“shades of Nudes”
#COLA4ALL | y’all don’t read 🥴 @anthoknees

“shades of Nudes”

Kimberly, is black supposed to be her nude? https://t.co/qwzkYyj9Qu
BeckyWithTheGoodHair @Beckyy_n
BeckyWithTheGoodHair @Beckyy_n

Kimberly, is black supposed to be her nude? https://t.co/qwzkYyj9Qu

A lot of people said Kim should have known better than to use a black mask as the nude tone for a black person.

you'd think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you'd think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism...... https://t.co/4aX2IfZaFQ
𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓊𝓀𝓎𝒶 @balenciogre
𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓊𝓀𝓎𝒶 @balenciogre

you’d think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you’d think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism...... https://t.co/4aX2IfZaFQ

@KimKardashian @skims The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch.
MARCEY LINDSEY @MARCEYLINDSEY
MARCEY LINDSEY @MARCEYLINDSEY

@KimKardashian @skims The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch.

@KimKardashian @skims You literally made the black models mask TOTALLY BLACK. You do realize black people aren't the color black like white people aren't paper white? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn't you make a dark brown color?
Liz @wednesdaycxfe
Liz @wednesdaycxfe

@KimKardashian @skims You literally made the black models mask TOTALLY BLACK. You do realize black people aren’t the color black like white people aren’t paper white? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn’t you make a dark brown color?

Some people also thought it was wrong for Kim to be making a profit from the pandemic, although several clothing companies are currently making and selling masks.

I'm so fucking done with Beverly Hills residents who like to make profits over everything even a fucking Pandemic and get away with their stupid racist products because there are people in this world who love to endorse these people and make them richer. https://t.co/zmIUFG4ddz
Didi Dialectic 🌱🌈🌻 @anuxiety_
Didi Dialectic 🌱🌈🌻 @anuxiety_

I'm so fucking done with Beverly Hills residents who like to make profits over everything even a fucking Pandemic and get away with their stupid racist products because there are people in this world who love to endorse these people and make them richer. https://t.co/zmIUFG4ddz

I'm sorry but it's repulsive how many companies are trying to profit on people desperately trying to save their lives. These "masks" most likely won't do shit, and yet people are just looking for a buck. Disgusting people https://t.co/FBx8lwnMzY
s @ScarlettJimmy
s @ScarlettJimmy

I’m sorry but it’s repulsive how many companies are trying to profit on people desperately trying to save their lives. These “masks” most likely won’t do shit, and yet people are just looking for a buck. Disgusting people https://t.co/FBx8lwnMzY

"Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent." https://t.co/TQZVzarXgW
Sarah⁷ ⟭⟬ ✨ @igswiftbangtan
Sarah⁷ ⟭⟬ ✨ @igswiftbangtan

"Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent." https://t.co/TQZVzarXgW

"There's people dying, Kim."

There's people dying Kim https://t.co/NyWII18r7n
Tayoncé Defense Attorney @BlueIvysDoormat

There's people dying Kim https://t.co/NyWII18r7n

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kim Kardashian West's representatives.

The is not Kim's first Skims-related drama. The brand previously came under fire for being called "Kimono". Kim later apologized and changed the name.

