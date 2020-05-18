Kim Kardashian West Is Being Criticized For Giving A Dark-Skinned Model A Black Face Mask And Calling It Nude
"Is black supposed to be her nude."
Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Skims has come under fire for not having the right nude shade for a black model in an ad for its new masks.
Skims focuses on shapewear and underwear, but over the weekend it launched nonmedical masks in five shades, which sold out in less than a day. The brand also announced it is donating 10,000 masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
It said: "SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance."
When Kim tweeted to say the masks were available in shades of nudes, people wondered why the dark-skinned model's color was black and not her nude.
A lot of people said Kim should have known better than to use a black mask as the nude tone for a black person.
Some people also thought it was wrong for Kim to be making a profit from the pandemic, although several clothing companies are currently making and selling masks.
"There's people dying, Kim."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kim Kardashian West's representatives.
The is not Kim's first Skims-related drama. The brand previously came under fire for being called "Kimono". Kim later apologized and changed the name.
