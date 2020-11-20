 Skip To Content
Meet The Man Who Went Viral For Saying He Has Never Seen Two Pretty Best Friends

"I ain't never seen two pretty best friends. It's always one of them gotta be ugly."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 20, 2020, at 4:32 p.m. ET

@jayrscottyy

why y’all never choose another equal to be y’all best friend?? I hate when the ugly one call the pretty 1 “twin” if ur best friend bad as u tag her rn

♬ original sound - Jordan Scott 🦋

Since October, one of the sounds that's been all over TikTok is the now-iconic line "I ain't never seen two pretty best friends. It's always one of them gotta be ugly."

People were initially confused and offended, with some calling it out as misogynistic. However, the sound has become a staple on the app.

@sutherlandphys

🧪😷

♬ original sound - Jordan Scott 🦋


The video was filmed by 24-year-old Jordan Scott from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he is a college student and a model.

He told BuzzFeed News he created a TikTok account because he knew that once he graduates college and moves to Los Angeles for his modeling career, he'd want people to know who he was.

"I didn’t want to go out there and no one not know who I am, being a small-town country boy from South Carolina," Scott said. "I knew also that I would miss out on opportunities to book jobs just because someone has more followers than me."

Courtesy of Jordan Scott

He started posting on TikTok this summer; now, just a few months later, Scott has over a million followers. The viral "two pretty best friends" meme video has raked in 43 million views and taken on a life of its own.

Scott said the video keeps going viral at different moments. He added it has been cool to see how creative people have been getting with their own takes on it.

People have been responding to his video and using his sound in a variety of ways; some have responded with a video with their own best friend as a clapback. Others have taken the phrase and used it to rickroll people in unrelated videos.

@cho1we

wait wait, he’s got a point tho🤭 peep my dad at the end haha #fyp #viral #foryou #thisisgettingold

♬ original sound - Jordan Scott 🦋
@prof_locke_tok

I really should be grading #college #homework #zoomschool

♬ Ice Dance (From "Edward Scissorhands") - Ashton Gleckman

When asked about the famous TikTok video, Scott joked, "I mean, have you ever seen two pretty best friends?" He added, "I think about the response as, all women are queens regardless."

He said his TikToks are inspired by past relationships that went wrong and from which he's learned a lot.

Though people enjoy his account, some have been left confused or have taken his remark seriously. Scott said everyone is entitled to their own opinions, so he's letting them think what they want.

"Besides, I’m not perfect by any means, but I do not let that hinder me from trying [to] create content," Scott said. "You only have one life to live, so why worry about what someone else has to say when they do not have to wake up in your shoes every day?"

Scott has made a lot of videos since, but he still thinks his "two pretty best friends" TikTok is his favorite because of all the doors it has potentially opened for him.

His family, however, isn't familiar with TikTok. He hasn't seen them since he went away for college. "My family is from the country, so they have no idea what a TikTok is," he said.

Courtesy of Jordan Scott

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

