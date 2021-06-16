 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Korean American Rapper Jay Park Addressed Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation After Covering Kendrick Lamar's "DNA"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Korean American Rapper Jay Park Addressed Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation After Covering Kendrick Lamar's "DNA"

"So DNA remix is about being proud Koreans...yet they're cosplaying as Black American people and are using Black American culture constantly...interesting."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 16, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Korean American rapper Jay Park posted a music video for his remix of Kendrick Lamar's 2017 hit "DNA" on Monday, featuring several South Korea–based artists rapping about being proud to be South Korean.

But people said it missed the mark and called Park out for cultural appropriation, pointing out some of the rappers had Afros, braids, and dreadlocks. It didn't match up with the lyrics of the song, some people said.

"So DNA remix is about being proud Koreans...yet they're cosplaying as Black American people and are using Black American culture constantly...interesting," one person wrote.

siyeon’s toilet roll. @i4yg0

jay park talking about in my dna while rocking braids like what’s in ur dna cultural appropriation??

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @i4yg0
@hobisreal1

My people will never be free #jaypark #khh

♬ Follow me - Connor
ezekiel😕 @ezicale_tattoo

THIS IS SO IRONIC LMAOAOOO making a song about being proud of asian heritage while simultaneously doing CA https://t.co/5FxFzvsTP3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ezicale_tattoo
𝘎 𝘐 𝘡 𝘡 𝘠 👑 🇯🇲&amp;❤🖤💚 @CallMeGizzzy

So dna remix is about being proud Koreans...yet they're cosplaying as Black American people and are using Black American culture constantly...interesting 😐 #DNARemix #khiphop #DNA #JayPark

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CallMeGizzzy
Abigail K @Abigail_K65

I though Jay Park DNA remix was going to about being Korean , but then people trying to be black soo bad , it’s the braids , afro hair/4c , growing up from wat hood for me ....a lot of CA and hypocrisy for me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Abigail_K65

On Wednesday, Park posted a lengthy YouTube comment addressing the criticism and admitted his public relations representative did not want him to post the music video.

"Black and Latino people created Hip Hop," he wrote. He added that hip-hop makes him feel empowered and that a lot of his heroes are Black rappers.

"Having a certain hairstyle or look gives us confidence and inspiration and makes us feel like rockstars and it's because it's what we see and hear it feels natural to us," Park said.

Park is the first Asian American to be signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He also came under fire last month and apologized to Muslim fans after comparing himself to Allah in a lyric.

paolaఌ @coogiecore

woulda been better if he didn’t press “comment” fa this……

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @coogiecore

In his response to the "DNA" remix video, he also addressed the blowback about Korean rappers having dreadlocks. "Do I think it's ok for Korean rappers to have dreads? I might not necessarily agree with it but who am I to say don't do that," he said.

People disagreed with Park's statement, especially the part where he said, "If y'all can fangirl over young Korean dudes with dyed hair I don't see why we cant fanboy over rappers with face tats and dreads."

alex! @oowonjaes

There was no apology in what Jay park said, it was all just excuses. He didn’t listen to what people were saying about how harmful his actions are and only focused on the fact that people are “hating” on him.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @oowonjaes
Reni ! 🧚🏼 @WonjaeArchive

Not Jay park comparing dreads to fuckin hair dye, like mf should of listen to Julie and not post this shit at all

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @WonjaeArchive

Perhaps the only person who came out of the saga looking like they understood the issue was Park's "PR Julie," who had told him not to post the video.

PR Julie @julierenetran

👋 PR Julie here. Never did I think I'd be trending 😬 But I want to thank everyone for the messages and support. I’ve dedicated my career to uplifting both the hip hop and Asian community and I will continue to do so while holding those around me accountable &amp; pushing dialogues.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @julierenetran

Julie Tran, a New York–based strategist, tweeted to thank everyone for their support.

"I've dedicated my career to uplifting both the hip hop and Asian community and I will continue to do so while holding those around me accountable & pushing dialogues," she said.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT