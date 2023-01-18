The existence of these accounts isn’t new. For years, sexbots on Instagram have spammed the comments of posts or silently orbited in story views.

The ability to “like” Instagram stories changed things. A fairly new feature, it is used by people to either literally like the story of your delicious dinner or as a cheeky way to get someone’s attention, and the latter seems to be what the sexbot accounts are doing.

Instagram allows minors, as young as 13, to make an account and be on the platform. One user claimed their 13-year-old sister had a sexbot in her likes too .

Most people on Instagram have seen the funny side of it and can appreciate the engagement the sexbots are bringing to their accounts.