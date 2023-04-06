This TikToker Used Color Correctors As Foundation. Then Huda Kattan Slammed Her For It.

Hasan’s video was of her strategically mixing different correcting colors to mimic a foundation. She mixed green, orange, and yellow, and the result was a perfect match, negating the need for actual foundation or concealer.

The young influencer felt “conflicted” about the attention when she saw her own video being mocked by such a big star, she told BuzzFeed News.

“I didn’t know if I should’ve felt grateful for even being posted on her page and recognized by her, or if I was right to feel that I had been lectured and spoken to in a condescending tone,” Hasan said.

She’d simply been participating in the color-correcting trend on TikTok , where people have been playing around with different colors to try and fix their foundation or hide blemishes.

People in the comments of Kattan’s video validated Hasan’s feelings and called out the entrepreneur for being mean. “I saw comments saying ‘this is aggressive’ and ‘mean girl energy,’ and I soon realized that I wasn’t overreacting for feeling some type of way,” Hasan said.

“Why was this so passive aggressive,” asked one commenter. A lot of people contrasted Kattan’s video about Hasan with another video that she had reposted Meredith Buxley’s heavy makeup challenge and called Kattan a hypocrite.

Hasan said she wished she was given a heads-up about the type of video Kattan was going to post to her platform. “I didn’t know it would be a reaction video, especially one with a negative tone. It clearly contradicted the connotation of the DM,” Hasan said. “There was a condescending tone and expressions that implied that I don’t know makeup.”